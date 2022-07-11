Child, 12, seriously hurt as car crashes into tree and shuts down Highway 180 ramp at the 99
A 12-year-old child suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon when a Honda sedan swerved off the transition to Highway 180 from Highway 99 in Fresno and collided head-on with a tree.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the solo-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. It briefly forced the closure of the eastbound 180 on-ramp while a tow truck removed the vehicle from the embankment. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
The child was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
There were four people in the vehicle, with a 28-year-old man also confirmed to have been injured.
The status of the other two people had not been updated by the CHP.
