Child, 12, seriously hurt as car crashes into tree and shuts down Highway 180 ramp at the 99

A 12-year-old child suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon when a Honda sedan swerved off the transition to Highway 180 from Highway 99 in Fresno and collided head-on with a tree.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the solo-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. It briefly forced the closure of the eastbound 180 on-ramp while a tow truck removed the vehicle from the embankment. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The child was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

There were four people in the vehicle, with a 28-year-old man also confirmed to have been injured.

The status of the other two people had not been updated by the CHP.