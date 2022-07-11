ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child, 12, seriously hurt as car crashes into tree and shuts down Highway 180 ramp at the 99

By Robert Kuwada
 3 days ago
A 12-year-old suffered major injuries Sunday, July 10, 2022, when a Honda sedan swerved off the transition to eastbound Highway 180 from southbound Highway 99 near downtown Fresno. Robert Kuwada FRESNO BEE

A 12-year-old child suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon when a Honda sedan swerved off the transition to Highway 180 from Highway 99 in Fresno and collided head-on with a tree.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the solo-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. It briefly forced the closure of the eastbound 180 on-ramp while a tow truck removed the vehicle from the embankment. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The child was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

There were four people in the vehicle, with a 28-year-old man also confirmed to have been injured.

The status of the other two people had not been updated by the CHP.

Man of GOD acts2:38
3d ago

I pass right by that a Lil after it happen that God his angels camp around me and I'll pray for the family so sad 😞

