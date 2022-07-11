ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Moment with a Manager: Neal Osborne

By MARINA WATERS mwaters@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation: Virginia Highlands Community College, John S. Battle High School. What do you do? In my capacity as an elected official, I work every day to meet the needs of my constituents. I coordinate with our department heads to make sure city services run smoothly, and I keep a laser focus...

Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Do Kingsport’s aldermen and our mayor deserve a raise?

It has not been our habit to support pay raises for our elected representatives. They knew what the job paid when they ran for office, and those are the conditions they accepted when they offered themselves for public service. But there is a limit beyond which our local political leaders...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harshbarger: 'Historic red wave' predicted in November

KINGSPORT — Organizers said about 200 people attended Patriot Picnic, a first-ever joint event hosted Monday at Cleek Farms by three local Republican clubs: Republicans of Kingsport, Bristol Tennessee Republicans, and Sullivan County Republican Club. Billed as a chance to meet Sullivan County elected officials, the event also drew...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No action yet on Sullivan budget for year that began July 1

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s Budget Committee reached a consensus Wednesday to meet one more time before presenting a fiscal year 2022-2023 budget proposal to the full Sullivan County Commission on July 21. The committee met Wednesday and received a preliminary department-by- department budget proposal from the county’s Finance...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

NSCC presidential finalist McCord stresses need for trust and transparency

BLOUNTVILLE — A former school president briefly became the elephant in the room during a question-and-answer session for Northeast State Community College presidential finalist Jeff McCord on Wednesday afternoon. However, McCord, the Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development commissioner and a former NSCC vice president, said he is ready to...
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Local residents receive committee assignments from Governor Youngkin

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt has been appointed to Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board by Governor Youngkin in another round of selections for state committees. Vice President and CEO for Ballad Health’s SW Virginia sectors Shannon Showalter is now a member of the Health Workforce Development Authority while Damascus...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Retired journalist seeks new beat on bicycle

POUND — After 30 years in journalism, William Minor is no stranger to pounding a beat. A veteran of the Miami Herald before later notables Carl Hiassen and Dave Barry joined that paper, Minor said he found himself on the presidential beat in Key Biscayne in the months leading to Richard Nixon’s visit to China and the later Watergate scandal.
POUND, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Residents step up to save the town of Pound

Now in place in Pound, Virginia, appears a group of sensible, committed folks, dedicated to pulling the tiny town of some 800 residents from the brink of political annihilation. Can they do it?. Pound’s incredible struggles, one after another after another over many years, were a story of bitter, personal,...
POUND, VA
WJHL

Ashe Street Courthouse officially granted to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of discussion between Washington County and the City of Johnson City, the historic Ashe Street Courthouse was officially transferred to new ownership on Monday. The building, which was originally constructed in 1910, served as the community’s bank and post office before becoming...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. council approves apartments at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia city leaders approved a special use permit to allow the construction of an apartment complex at The Falls retail development. Under the proposal, 180 to 210 units with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom units would be located in six buildings within the development near the existing Hobby […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Word is expected soon on funding for meat processing center

TELFORD — A consultant with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative said on Wednesday the group has had a positive dialogue with Gov. Bill Lee regarding state funding for the regional meat processing center it is developing in Telford. Wade Farmer, who is a financial adviser working with the cooperative, told...
TELFORD, TN
WJHL

Bristol, TN approves 170-home Fox Meadows expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite opposition from many residents, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council moved forward with approving the necessary re-zonings and annexations for a 170-home expansion to the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The council voted unanimously on second reading to re-zone two adjoined properties neighboring Fox Meadows. Developer Ardent Property Group expressed to the council […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport delays water and sewer rate increases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The plan to increase water and sewer rates in Kingsport has been delayed. Due to recent issues with Kingsport's water meters and the reading of water usage, city officials voted to delay the increase by one month. The new rates were set to take effect...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert met her Savior, Jesus, her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, and her grandson, Jonathan, at the gates of Heaven on July 10th, 2022. Born on April 23rd, 1934, in Tempest Branch, Dickenson County, Virginia, Alaine was married to Bill Shubert on May 24, 1956, in Gate City, Va. They lived in Illinois, Japan, Colorado, Greece, and Texas, before resettling in Blountville, Tn. She was preceded in eternal life by her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, her grandson, Jonathan, her parents, James and Vadney Case, three brothers, three sisters and a niece. She is survived by one sister, Janet Rachel of Bristol, Tn, her daughter, Teana Weems (Reggie) and her son, Craig Shubert (Donna), all of Johnson City, Tn; two granddaughters, Stephanie Kollock (Roger) of Broken Arrow, OK and Angela Scalf (Charlie) of Johnson City, Tn., eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Alaine was born again on May 1, 1977, at Gunnings Baptist Church in Blountville under the preaching of J.W. Depew, where she maintained her membership. She was a lifetime homemaker, excellent cook, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loved very much by her family. A memorial service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport this Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2 pm with pastors Bob Ferguson, Danny Rachel, Reggie Weems officiating, and Damon Depew providing music. A graveside service will immediately follow. John Bell, Jerry Moody, Tim Rachel, Charlie Scalf, Josiah Scalf, Adam Sherwood, James Sherwood and Mark Sherwood will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Owens and Charles Rachel. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Cook for a lifetime of service, and Ballad Hospice for its kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of her grandson to the Jonathan Weems Addiction Recovery Fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, 37604.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Food City CEO: Company running a tight ship to combat inflation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As prices continue to rise in certain sectors, the president and CEO of Food City sat down with News Channel 11 to speak about what his company is doing to fight inflation. Steve Smith, who has served as the company’s head since 2001, told News Channel 11 that store managers and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dog Days Riverfest Sponsor Interview: Holston Distributing

On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time - the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about - that makes for a full weekend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ralph Peer II to speak on legacy of 1927 Bristol Sessions

BRISTOL — This year marks the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will honor that occasion with a virtual event featuring Ralph Peer II. The son of Ralph S. Peer, the Victor producer at those historic recordings, Peer will join the series...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Update: Water service restored in Limestone, Telford

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is creating complications for Washington County, Tennessee residents in Limestone and Telford on Wednesday. According to a release from the Jonesborough Police Department, the town is aware of the “large water outage” and is working to fix it. Crews were...
LIMESTONE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dennis Lee Marshall

KINGSPORT - Dennis Lee Marshall age 74, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in St. Paul, Virginia, the son of the late Tom and Myrtle Helbert Marshall. A graduate of Coeburn High School and was employed many years at Tennessee Eastman. He was a member of the Willow Chapel Church. Dennis was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed time spending with his family and gardening.
KINGSPORT, TN

