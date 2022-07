INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 4500 block of Rockville Road for a report of a person shot. They located two victims who had been shot a few blocks west of that location, at a gas station in the 5300 block of Rockville Road, near South Lynhurst Drive.

