Ervin Edward Place, 77, of Exeland, joined the Lord this Saturday, July 9, 2022. Erv was born on May 7, 1945. He was raised by his foster parents Mr. & Mrs. Wallace Kauffman. He was an alumni of Bruce High, where he excelled on the wrestling and football teams, his class ring never leaving his finger. He attended a trade school in Rice Lake for carpentry graduating with his associate’s degree.

EXELAND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO