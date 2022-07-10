ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenage volunteer firefighters put graduation on hold to handle emergency

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article17-year-old Peter Rizzo and five of his classmates put their graduation celebrations on...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
WWJ News Radio

Police discover body of missing 24-year-old Wayne County man

ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WWJ) -- Monroe County authorities have announced the recovery of a missing 24-year-old man after finding his deceased body. Nicholas Russel O’Neal was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, according to the Rockwood Police Department. Police said O'Neal's vehicle was found at...
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Firefighters
The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Man Dies After Downing Bottle of Jägermeister in Under 2 Minutes to Win a $12 Bet

A South African man died after downing an entire bottle of Jägermeister to win a $12 bet, local police say. The unnamed drinker, who is believed to have been aged between 25 and 30, was said to have been taking part in a drinking competition in Limpopo which would see the winner receive slightly less than $12. Video of the incident shows a man gulping down the German digestif while others cheer him on. He’s said to have polished the bottle off in less than two minutes before collapsing and being taken to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said local forces had opened an inquest into the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Villagers tie up 13-foot crocodile believing it had swallowed a boy whole

Villagers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh caught and tied up a 13-foot crocodile, suspecting that it had swallowed a seven-year-old child whole.People in Sheopur city claimed that the child Antar Singh, who was bathing in the Chambal river with his friends on Monday, was still alive inside the crocodile’s stomach, according to reports. However, the next morning Singh’s body was found floating in the river.The boy, a resident of Raghunathpur village located about 180km from Gwalior city, had gone swimming in the river when he disappeared. When his parents began searching for him, some villagers claimed they had...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Good Samaritan rescues 22 after party boat apparently hits N.J. bridge

A good Samaritan guided 22 passengers to safety Monday after the New Jersey charter vessel they were on appeared to strike a bridge and take on water, authorities said. The mid-afternoon accident happened in the area of Sea Isle, New Jersey, south of Ocean City, where the boat named Starfish is based and available for party and cruise charters, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy