Teenage volunteer firefighters put graduation on hold to handle emergency

Villagers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh caught and tied up a 13-foot crocodile, suspecting that it had swallowed a seven-year-old child whole.People in Sheopur city claimed that the child Antar Singh, who was bathing in the Chambal river with his friends on Monday, was still alive inside the crocodile’s stomach, according to reports. However, the next morning Singh’s body was found floating in the river.The boy, a resident of Raghunathpur village located about 180km from Gwalior city, had gone swimming in the river when he disappeared. When his parents began searching for him, some villagers claimed they had...
