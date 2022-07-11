Hogs Hoops Report With Kevin McPherson: Pro Hog and Recruiting Update

With two seasons of coaching under his belt at Jackson State, Deion Sanders is becoming a hot name on the coaching market. This past season, several Power 5 schools had Sanders on a list of possible candidates to hire, but he remained with the Tigers. Sanders’ hope is to stay at Jackson State for the long haul, but getting the school to the FBS ranks will be crucial to that, according to 247Sports insider Carl Reed.

