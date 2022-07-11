Hogs Hoops Report With Kevin McPherson: Pro Hog and Recruiting Update
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims sits down with Kevin McPherson to talk all things Arkansas Basketball.
The two go over Jaylin Williams' new contract, pro Hogs playing in NBA Summer League, and the future of Arkansas Basketball.
