Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

By The Associated Press
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

www.michigansthumb.com

Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million playing Lotto 47

A lottery club in Genesee County hit it big with a $1.85 million win playing the Michigan Lottery. The club has been playing the lottery for the last 20 years, a Michigan Lottery press release read. The "Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery" club members bought their winning ticket at Tom's Market...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River prompt Michigan nature center to close

Two independent sightings of what is thought to be a four to five-foot alligator in the Kalamazoo River caused a 140-acre Michigan nature center to close. The Whitehouse Nature Center, owned and operated by Albion College, lies a quarter-mile southeast of the Albion campus in Calhoun County. It shut riverside trails and a visitor center Sunday, July 10, after reports of alligator sightings in the portion of the river that runs through the center, Albion College wrote in a statement on Facebook.
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Clinic that discourages abortion vandalized in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, lA. (AP) — Louisiana authorities are investigating a case of vandalism at a women's clinic that discourages abortion. Baton Rouge news outlets say police were called to the Women’s New Life Clinic Tuesday morning. Photos from the scene show streaks of red paint covering signs outside...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Huron Daily Tribune

West Nile detected in Massachusetts for 1st time this summer

BOSTON (AP) — The potentially dangerous West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito in Massachusetts for the first time this year, state public health officials said. The presence of the virus, which is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, was confirmed in a mosquito sample collected in Easton on Monday, according to a statement from the Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

NC health plan resumes coverage of transgender surgeries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina state employee health plan will resume coverage of gender affirming treatments for transgender employees, the state treasurer said Wednesday, complying with a recent federal court ruling that declared the refusal of coverage unconstitutional. State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the State Health Plan...
HEALTH SERVICES
Huron Daily Tribune

Feds release 1st report on W.Va. fatal helicopter crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A helicopter crash last month that killed six people in West Virginia occurred when the aircraft hit a rock face 15 minutes after takeoff from a local airport, federal investigators said in a preliminary report Tuesday. The Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter struck the rock...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

