ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

West Sacramento police break up midnight ‘sideshow’ that included fireworks, chase

By Kevin V. Nguyen
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNyxH_0gb3SWmy00

A late-night “sideshow” gathering of people and cars that included fireworks and laser pointers saw a pair of people cited and another arrested after a chase, the West Sacramento Police Department announced on Facebook.

The agency said it responded Sunday just after midnight to the gathering in the Southport Parkway area.

West Sacramento officers were joined by other regional law-enforcement agencies. When they arrived, the department said that they encountered a large number of people and vehicles.

Attendees were launching illegal fireworks and some directed green lasers at officers.

Officers conducted two stops on vehicles that were attempting to leave the scene, citing a pair of people and towing one of the cars

An unnamed agency attempted a third stop that turned into a vehicle pursuit and ended in an arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Teen dies after shooting in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday night, Stockton Police Department officials say. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street after reports of a shooting. There they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Sacramento man pleads to selling deadly fentanyl to Rocklin teen

Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, plead Tuesday to all charges regarding the fentanyl death of Rocklin teen Zachary Didier. Didier died of fentanyl poisoning on Dec. 27, 2020, after buying a pill he thought was Percocet. He was 17 years old. Bordner's sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at...
ROCKLIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Sacramento, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
FOX40

Body of missing Winters teen recovered from Putah Creek

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body retrieved from Putah Creek on Sunday is that of Eduardo Fierros, a Winters teenager who went missing after crashing a truck near Lake Solano County Park. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff,...
WINTERS, CA
KRON4 News

Man struck by gunfire Monday morning while sitting in vehicle

(BCN) — A Monday morning shooting in Stockton left one man injured, police said. Police said a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were in a car near Charter Way and Interstate Highway 5 when a suspect began firing multiple gunshots at the vehicle. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers responded to the […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Chase
ABC10

Man arrested, charged with 2021 Stockton homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a 2021 Stockton homicide was found and arrested Monday morning. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. was arrested in the 1200-block of East College Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Investigators say he's suspected of killing...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Sought in Rancho Cordova Pedestrian Fatality

Hit-and-Run Driver Flees From Scene of Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality accident recently occurred in Rancho Cordova after a woman was struck by a fleeing driver. The crash happened on southbound Sunrise Boulevard at the on-ramp that leads to Highway 50 westbound at around 2:00 a.m. Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the call and located the abandoned vehicle at the crosswalk where the woman was walking. She had suffered serious trauma from the collision and was pronounced dead at the accident scene by medics with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Sheriff’s deputies arrest DUI suspect after 30-minute pursuit through Placer County

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Galt man after a 30-minute pursuit, beginning in Colfax and continuing for 20 miles into the county. Just after midnight on July 10, a deputy attempted to conduct a welfare check of the man while he was driving along Iowar Hill road, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The man, later identified as 56-year-old Curtis Stayner, sped off as soon as the deputy walked up to his vehicle.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVU FOX 2

Who is stealing storm drain grates in Vallejo?

VALLEJO, Calif. - Officials in Vallejo are warning that people are stealing storm grates. Vallejo Wastewater says metal storm drain gates have been disappearing around the city. People walking, biking, or driving, are to asked to stay alert for missing grates, since the holes they cover can be up to...
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

1 dead in Placer County collision near Foresthill Road, Portofino Drive

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on collision between two cars killed one person and injured several others in Foresthill, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at Foresthill Road and Portofino Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry and an MDX SUV.  Authorities arrived at the scene […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
890kdxu.com

Bail Denied For Suspects With 100 Gift Cards

(St. George, UT) -- Two suspects caught trying to purchase gift cards using allegedly stolen credit cards or information imprinted onto blank financial cards were denied bail at a Tuesday hearing. Thirty-three-year-old Precious Powell and 30-year-old Deniqka Allen of Contra Costa County, California were arrested on July 7 in St. George after the incident at Walmart in Washington City. They had been trying to purchase gift cards, and several cards were declined.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KCRA.com

Sacramento Regional Transit light rail service resumes after fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Regional Transit said part of its public transit services in the south Sacramento area were temporarily disrupted after a fight on a light rail train. SacRT said the fight happened on board a light rail train between three people, two of them possibly juveniles, near...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In July 2021 Stockton Shooting That Left 19-Year-Old Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Just over a year after 19-year-old Tyler Canterberry was shot and killed in Stockton, detectives say they have arrested a suspect. The shooting happened back on July 6, 2021 near Washington Street and Walker Lane. Stockton police say officers responded to the area to investigate a report of shots fired and found the injured Canterberry. He was tended to by medics and then rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Detectives have since been able to identify 22-year-old Richard Jacobo Jr. as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in late June, but law enforcement officers didn’t take him into custody until Monday. Police say Jacobo was arrested along the 1200 block of East College Avenue in Stockton and was taken into custody without incident. He has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
STOCKTON, CA
iheart.com

Video Shows Man Swapping Nozzles So Others Pay For His Gas

A man was caught on camera swapping pumps at a California gas station, which led to others unknowingly paying for his gas. Surveillance video from an AMPM station in Roseville shows the man, driving a Mercedes-Benz, switch gas pumps to the other sides of the island before another driver pulls up and, unknowingly, pays for his fuel while using a pump that stretched over from the opposite side, ABC10 in Sacramento reports.
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

17K+
Followers
712
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy