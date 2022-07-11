West Sacramento police break up midnight ‘sideshow’ that included fireworks, chase

A late-night “sideshow” gathering of people and cars that included fireworks and laser pointers saw a pair of people cited and another arrested after a chase, the West Sacramento Police Department announced on Facebook.

The agency said it responded Sunday just after midnight to the gathering in the Southport Parkway area.

West Sacramento officers were joined by other regional law-enforcement agencies. When they arrived, the department said that they encountered a large number of people and vehicles.

Attendees were launching illegal fireworks and some directed green lasers at officers.

Officers conducted two stops on vehicles that were attempting to leave the scene, citing a pair of people and towing one of the cars

An unnamed agency attempted a third stop that turned into a vehicle pursuit and ended in an arrest.