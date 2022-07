Who killed Brett Rosenau? Cops in Albuquerque were chasing a suspect last week named Qiaunt Kelley who, in the course of the chase, ran into a nearby home. For reasons that haven’t been established, a 15-year-old named Brett Rosenau went into the house with him – it’s unclear if they had any connection to the house – and refused to leave. Cops fired some kind of stun weapon into the home, which caught on fire; Kelley made it out, but Rosenau died. This weekend, the city confirmed that the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO