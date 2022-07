COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senior Resources Incorporated needs volunteers to help feed homebound seniors across Richland County. “Every day we need 50 volunteers to come and pick up meals… and get those to the doorstep of seniors so they can have a hot, nutritious lunch. As well as interact with that volunteer,” said Andy Boozer, Executive Director of Senior Resources.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO