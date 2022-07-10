ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Drone Photos Shows Group Of Large Sharks On Alabama Beach

By dcdc
 3 days ago
I love the beach and have plans to head there in August. In addition, the radio stations I work for, are giving away Beach vacations this September/October!. This video is no reason to cancel all of that, even if it is...

Southern Belle
3d ago

That's their home. We're just invading their territory and should always be cautious when swimming in the ocean.

Reddog1
2d ago

If you don't hear that suspenseful music, while you are in the water, you don't have nothing to worry about. 😂.

Pedro Lopez
2d ago

We used to fly over Miami Beach when I was in the Coast Guard. This was a daily occurance. Swimmers had no idea there were dozens of sharks just a few yards out from them. It was still extremely rare for an attack to happen. Sharks were just feeding on migrating bait schools. I'm sure it's the same up in Alabama. Its just shocking to people now because they can see it with drones.

