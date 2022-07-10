Satellite images reveal Utah’s Salt Lake is drying up due to climate change

Sweden is one of those countries always found on the best countries to live in lists in terms of overall quality of life. We also see a lot of travel videos and lists featuring its tourist spots, mountains, lakes, etc. If you dream of living there someday, surrounded by nature and living sustainably, it is not that improbable if you have the means and the opportunity to do so. A company called Naturvillan creates such homes in the country and their latest one is an A-frame, sustainable greenhouse in the middle of the mountains.

