Army renames reserve center after fallen Dubuque soldier

By Cole Krutzfield
KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a ceremony on Sunday, the United States Army officially renamed its army reserve center after a Dubuque native. Ronald D. Rennison joined the U.S. Army in 1987. He subsequently served in South Korea as an 88M motor transport operator...

www.kcrg.com

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, Iowa Names a New Chief of Equity and Human Rights.

Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

QC governments put nuclear power plant emergency response to the test

On Tuesday, July 12, emergency response personnel from Illinois and Iowa, as well as members of Constellation - the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy - will test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Quad Cities Generation Station. During the exercise, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate...
ILLINOIS STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
cbs2iowa.com

Water rescue operation at Palisades-Kepler State Park

Multiple rescue and law enforcement agencies in Linn County are searching for someone who went missing at Palisades-Kepler State Park on Wednesday. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said in a press release they were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. for a person who went into the water and began to struggle.
LINN COUNTY, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Huebsch family leaves lasting legacy in McGregor

The Huebsch family has been in McGregor since the mid-1850s. For roughly 60 of those years, the family published the North Iowa Times newspaper at a building on Main Street that now houses the Little Switzerland Inn. The two seated in the middle of the photo have been identified as Anton “Tony” Huebsch and his young son Fred Huebsch. (Photo courtesy of Tony Huebsch)
MCGREGOR, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Dubuque man take plea deal in connection to prostitution sting, won't go to jail. Prosecutors say a Dubuque man took a plea deal in connection to a prostitution sting, and will not go to jail. Updated: 1 hour ago. A man is dead in western Iowa after the semi he...
biztimes.biz

Dubuque sees increase in number of building projects, decrease in value

The total construction value for building permits issued in Dubuque dropped significantly in the first six months of the year, but the number of projects also jumped up. City of Dubuque records show that the city issued permits for projects totaling $60.9 million through June 30. This is down 50% from the same six-month stretch in 2021, in which $122.2 million in projects were issued permits.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

1 injured in early Wednesday crash

One person was transported from the scene for treatment after a crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 West, about .2 miles southeast of Illinois Route 84 South, Elizabeth, Ill. Abel Arambula-Becerra, 62, of Burbank, was the driver of a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer that was parked...
ELIZABETH, IL
KCRG.com

Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
x1071.com

Lancaster Woman Arrested By Dubuque Police

A woman from Lancaster was arrested by Dubuque Police Friday. 33 year old Brittani Stoney of Lancaster was arrested Friday afternoon around 2pm at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery and on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
LANCASTER, WI
AM 1490 WDBQ

Jo Daviess County Park Part of $30 Million Makeover

Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Friday release. The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide. Friday’s announcement included $100,000 for Jo Daviess County Blackhawk Park District, and the Meridian Park pool house project. A full list of projects and counties receiving funds is available here.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
ourquadcities.com

LeClaire man faces charges in Bettendorf/Riverdale incident Friday

A 36-year-old LeClaire man faces three misdemeanor charges and a traffic ticket after police say he led them on a chase then hid in someone else’s coat closet. Greyson Killinger faces simple misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts and fifth-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding, and a traffic ticket for violation of one-way traffic designation, according to Scott County Court records.
LE CLAIRE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque woman arrested after hitting husband with bottle and sending him to hospital

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle. Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Dubuque on July 3rd. Police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St at approximately 3:47 pm on Sunday. The victim was transported to the UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he reportedly died.
DUBUQUE, IA

