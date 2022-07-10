ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Point, OR

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent...

KTVL

Law enforcement conducts large unlicensed cannabis bust in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — An unlicensed cannabis operation in Central Point was busted in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 12. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies conducted a search and seizure on the 6000 block of Foley Road, where they found approximately 5,014 illegal cannabis plants in 21 temporary “hoop-style” greenhouses and two permanent greenhouses, as well as 100 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana, $5,440 in cash, and two firearms. The illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed on site.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Douglas County deputies searching for missing female, asking for security camera footage

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing young woman. The DCSO says Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston was last seen on Thursday, July 7 at about 4:00 p.m. walking along Highway 99 past B&D Meats toward Winston from her job on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans and a black backpack purse.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Drain man arrested for recording woman in the shower, deputies say.

DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says. The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.
DRAIN, OR
KTVL

Montague Fire Department monitoring a burning barn in Yreka

YREKA — The Montague Fire Department has units monitoring a barn fire in Yreka on Ager Road on Wednesday, July 13. MFD arrived at the scene in the early hours of the morning with a water tender and one engine along with CAL Fire engine to protect the property.
YREKA, CA
Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Klamath County missing child found, in a river, holding onto a rock

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today a recent missing child report involves finding the child -- clinging to a rock in a river. KSCO says the situation last weekend started Friday when its Office, KCSO Search and Rescue and Chiloquin Fire & Rescue responded to a call of a missing child in the hills near the water tower above the city of Chiloquin.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged elude incident on Sunday night. A DCSO report said at 11:50 p.m. a deputy attempted to contact the 50-year old man in the 3000 block of Highway 42 near Winston. The gate was closed and locked. As the deputy headed back toward Roseburg, he observed the suspect heading westbound in a pickup in the 3800 block of the highway.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Several agencies rush to save rafters stuck on the Rogue

Chinook Park, Ore. — A group of rafters is safe after being stuck in a tree on the Rogue River, just below Chinook Park Boat Ramp, on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:45 pm, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue, AMR Josephine County and Josephine County Sheriff's Office rushed to beat the setting sun in time to assist the four person group.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

First responders rescue group of rafters stuck on the Rogue River

CHINOOK PARK- Ore-- Four people are now safe after rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire & Rescue, AMR and the Josephine County Sheriff's Office were able to rescue a group of rafters that became stuck in a tree on the Rogue River just below the Chinook Park Boat Ramp Saturday evening.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Common causes of greenway fires

Medford - A fire that took place overnight in the Boise Cascade area is under investigation. Officials are reminding everyone to be fire safe. The Bear Creek Greenway that runs from Central Point to Ashland is at risk of burning because of dry flammable shrubs and plants. Oftentimes, fires that have started on the greenway are due to transient campfires and discarded smoking material. Finer fuels, grasses, and cotton trees all put the greenway at risk.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 7/11 – Medford Opens Cooling Shelter at Library As Temps Exceed 100 Degrees, Grants Pass Stolen Vehicle and Kidnapping

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Medford to Open Cooling Shelter at Jackson County Library As Temps Exceed 100 Degrees. Due to high temperatures forecasted, Medford City Manager, Brian...
GRANTS PASS, OR

