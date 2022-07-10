ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Japan Ruling Coalition to Keep Majority in Parliamentary Vote -Exit Polls

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was projected to keep a majority in the upper...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

China Complains to Japan About Taiwan Vice President at Abe Funeral

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Lai visited Japan in what a Japanese official described as a private visit...
ASIA
US News and World Report

Eight Candidates Nominated to Succeed UK PM Johnson - Committee

LONDON (Reuters) - Eight candidates will compete to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, the committee in charge of organising the leadership contest said on Tuesday. The nominated candidates were Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Liz Truss...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Associated Press

Biden seeks new chapter in troubled Middle East

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will try to reaffirm and recalibrate U.S. relationships in the Middle East during his first trip to the region since taking office, but it won’t be easy in a corner of the world that’s asking fresh questions about the future of American influence. Biden was bound Tuesday night for Israel, where chaotic politics have left a caretaker government in charge until elections later this year, limiting the opportunity for durable dealmaking. It’s unlikely that Biden will have much better luck in the West Bank when he visits with Palestinian leaders who have become increasingly...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Now there are 8: UK leader field slims as nominations close

LONDON (AP) — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut. Candidates needed backing from at least 20 fellow legislators to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start Wednesday. The successful contenders include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat. Also on the ballot are Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Javid quit the race on Tuesday after failing to get the 20 supporters. He said serving in government had been “a true privilege.”
POLITICS
US News and World Report

North Korea Recognises Breakaway of Russia's Proxies in East Ukraine

(Reuters) -North Korea on Wednesday recognised two Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and the North's official news agency said. The move makes North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the two breakaway entities, the Donetsk (DPR) and...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Yellen Says Russian Officials Have No Place at G20 Meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine was causing a negative spillover around the world and Russian officials had no place at this week's meeting of the Group of 20 major economies. Speaking at a news conference...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exit Polls#Reuters#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp#The Komeito Party#Nhk#Tokyo Newsroom
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro: I Know How the Ukrainian War Could Be Resolved

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he knows how the war between Russia and Ukraine could be "resolved" and that he will pitch his suggestions to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with whom he is set to have a phone meeting next week. "I'll tell him my...
POLITICS
The Guardian

UK government to table no-confidence motion in itself

The government is to table a confidence motion in itself after rejecting a version by Labour that directly criticised Boris Johnson. The unexpected move will force Conservative MPs to back the government but will make the vote more straightforward as it will not constitute an endorsement of the prime minister.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says Kazakhstan's Efforts to Attract Sanctions-Hit Businesses 'Absolutely Normal'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Kazakhstan's efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses that have left the Russian market were "absolutely normal". Earlier, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said his country must work to accommodate hundreds of international businesses that have left Russia over sanctions imposed after...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Tokyo, JP
US News and World Report

Breakaway East Ukraine Territory Defends Death Penalty as It Opens Moscow Embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The self-styled Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Tuesday opened an embassy in Russia, one of only two countries to recognise the breakaway statelet in eastern Ukraine, and defended its right to impose capital punishment. DPR Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova said the territory's use of the death penalty...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Grain Exports Deal to Be Signed Next Week, Says Turkey

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, but U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned there was still "a long way to go" before there would be peace talks to end the war.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Breakthrough at Ukraine Grain Export Talks as Heavy Shelling Continues

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, New York (Reuters) -Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey hailed progress at talks in Istanbul that aim to resume Black Sea grain exports blocked by Russia and ease the risk of starvation faced by millions, but an end to the war remained far off as heavy shelling continued.
WORLD
CNBC

U.S. SEC votes to undo Trump-era curbs on shareholder advisors

The U.S. securities regulator voted to rescind rules that critics said impeded the independence of firms that advise investors on how to vote in corporate elections. The 3-2 vote is the latest installment in a long-running battle over how to regulate "proxy" advisors. Corporations say these companies have amassed too...
POTUS
US News and World Report

'Feta' Is Greek, EU Top Court Says in Snub to Denmark

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece on Thursday scored a win in its fight to protect their right to the term 'Feta' as Europe's top court reprimanded Denmark for not blocking local companies from using the name for sales outside the European Union. Greece claims feta as part of its cultural heritage...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Iran Vows to Stick to 'Rightful and Logical' Stance in Nuclear Talks

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will not retreat from its "rightful and logical" stance in its nuclear impasse with the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, a day after France warned there were only a few weeks left to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The pact seemed near revival...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia's Deepening Ties With Iran Represents a 'Profound Threat' - White House

AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a "profound threat," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday. Sullivan's comments come as U.S officials have said Iran is preparing to help supply Russia several hundred drones,...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy