Japan Ruling Coalition to Keep Majority in Parliamentary Vote -Exit Polls

LONDON (AP) — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut. Candidates needed backing from at least 20 fellow legislators to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start Wednesday. The successful contenders include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat. Also on the ballot are Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Javid quit the race on Tuesday after failing to get the 20 supporters. He said serving in government had been “a true privilege.”

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO