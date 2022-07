Hawai‘i police are investigating a suspected drowning of an Oregon visitor that occurred near the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel at Kaunaoa Bay on Sunday, July 10. Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to Kaunaoa Bay after an unresponsive man was pulled from the water by lifeguards who began administering CPR. The man, later identified as 61-year-old John Mackenzie of Terrebonne, Oregon, was transported to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 11:54 a.m.

2 DAYS AGO