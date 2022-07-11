Battle of Athens to be commemorated with festival on July 30

The Battle of Athens Commemoration Festival will be held at Market Park at the end of this month.

This year’s 2nd annual Battle of Athens Commemoration Festival will take place on Saturday, July 30 starting at 4 p.m.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Athens and the festival will take place only a few blocks from the site of the battle.

The Battle of Athens began as veterans returning from World War II had become frustrated with the political voting system in McMinn County. They surrounded the McMinn County Jail, fired on the sheriff and his deputies and, by the following morning, had taken over the county’s government.

No fatalities were reported from the battle, but several people were injured — including J.W. Neal, Bryan Sharp and Biscuit Farris being listed in critical condition; Minis Wilburn, Bob Hairell and Tom Gillespie being hospitalized; and Charles Scott Jr., Joe Norwood, James Butler, Neal Monroe, Lamar Rankin, Edward Miller, James Smith and Charles Underdown listed with “slight wounds.”

Event Organizer Tim Watson expressed his excitement to host this event for the community.

“All of the organizers of this event are extremely excited to put on this event for the second year,” Watson said. “Last year, the first year, went off without a hitch and this year we actually got it downtown which makes it that much more significant.”

The Battle of Athens Festival will feature multiple speakers, including local historians and descendants of the GIs who took part in the fight.

There will also be a discussion on the current election laws in the State of Tennessee.

Photographs from and videos about the battle will be screened and the event will also feature vendors and food trucks.

“This is a major historic event that happened in Athens, in McMinn County, that many people don’t know about,” Watson expressed.

He believes this event will provide educational foundations for those who attend with the main “takeaway” being voters’ rights.

“The State of Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country and we will actually have a speaker who will discuss that further that night,” Watson noted. “We will have several speakers that night and there is a possibility of a walking tour that we are trying to get that would take people to the location of the old jail. We will also have live music and children’s activities with bounce houses, face painting, etc. Kids are the future of our country and they need to learn as much as we do.”

They will also be hosting an adopt-a-thon with the McMinn Regional Humane Society during the event.

“I want to thank the citizens of Athens and McMinn County for being so hospitable for us,” Watson expressed. “I am an outsider. I moved down here but I heard about the Battle of Athens in my 9th grade history class in upstate New York. When I had a chance last year to host this event, I felt honored to do it and I feel honored this year to do it again with so many great people. I have a great team behind me working together to get this event to kick off.”

For more information e-mail the organizers at battleofathensfest@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BattleofAthens75