Aiken County, SC

“Empty The Shelters” event seeks to find local homes for pets

By John Hart
 3 days ago

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two local animal rescue organizations will be taking part in the nationwide “Empty The Shelters” pet adoption event that begins Monday, July 11th. Organizers say each pet adoption saves two lives – the one being adopted and the one that takes his or her place in the shelter.

Friends Of The (Aiken County) Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will join dozens of shelters across the country for the annual event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation .

The event website states; “Finding a loving home for every pet is the ultimate goal of BISSELL Pet Foundation. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, ‘Empty the Shelters’ helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners. We do this by supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted. Adopters pay no more than $50 and local license fees.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVsKa_0gb3MvIv00
    DEUCE – 3 year-old mixed breed
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPYKm_0gb3MvIv00
    KOBE – 3 year-old mixed breed
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJH3a_0gb3MvIv00
    PACO – 3 year-old mixed breed
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TaXu_0gb3MvIv00
    REED – 3 year-old mixed breed
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5848_0gb3MvIv00
    SHADOW – 5 year-old mixed breed

Now in its seventh year, the “Empty the Shelters” event has helped more than 96,000 pets find loving families at participating shelters in 47 states and Canada.

To view more pets available for adoption through FOTAS, click here . For the Albrecht Center, click here .

abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Ginger!

Lexington CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Ginger! She is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week from Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter staff say Ginger is a 9 month old Husky. She was brought in to the shelter as a stray. Ginger is already spayed, good with other dogs, knows basic commands, and is ready to find her forever home!
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Free school supplies offered to students who need them

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Hawk Law Group and Alison South Marketing Group present the third annual Fit 4 School event in Augusta, which will provide free school supplies and haircuts to local students. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last) July 31 at the James...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local officer shares how ‘your life can change in an instant’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us have our journey, whether it’s weight loss, a tragic accident, or maybe a combination. One local police officer used everything that has happened to him and turned it into a life of service. Putting pen to paper to become a police officer...
AUGUSTA, GA
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Music, shopping, dining – Everything you need for a great weekend in West Columbia

Are you looking for a fun weekend? There are a plethora of opportunities to enjoy in West Columbia’s River District, beginning with your Saturday morning. This Saturday, until Aug. 6, the Meeting Street Artisan Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Beginning Aug. 6, the Meeting Street Artisan Market will have NEW HOURS, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The City is also adding a Thursday night market, from 4 – 8 p.m. every second Thursday beginning Aug. 11.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Lexington man is considering taking legal action against a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes went missing for weeks. After Ronald Coats Jr. of Lexington died in April, his sister Ashley Wytche requested that R.O. Levy Home for Funerals in Batesburg-Leesville have her brother’s ashes shipped to her in Atlanta.
LEXINGTON, SC
