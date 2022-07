ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have lost another starting pitcher to injury, with Shane Baz to be sidelined for more than a month, and possibly several, due to an elbow sprain. Per the team, “Baz experienced right elbow discomfort while playing catch on Tuesday. He was evaluated today by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas. He will receive an injection, rest and rehab for at least the next four weeks. A timeline for his return will be established based upon his progression.’'

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO