The opening hours of NHL free agency did not bring us an answer as to where Nazem Kadri and John Klingberg would be skating in 2022-23, but there was no shortage of money being doled out elsewhere. Plus, we were treated to some blockbuster trades, as the Carolina Hurricanes added Brent Burns and Max Pacioretty in separate swaps and Johnny Gaudreau landed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO