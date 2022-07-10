ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean 'Diddy' Combs takes the stage in London at Under the Bridge in red leather jacket and black ensemble

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was snapped taking the stage at the London venue Under the Bridge on Saturday.

Diddy, 52, wore a red leather jacket over a black shirt with black pants and black shoes for the performance. He accessorized with black sunglasses, a diamond necklace and watch for the performance at the venue in England.

The New York native, who has been on the promotional trail for his new single Gotta Move On, attended a party for his friend Naomi Campbell, 52, Thursday at The Twenty Two, as London's University for the Creative Arts awarded the supermodel an honorary doctorate degree for her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248HVy_0gb3MQ8W00
The latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 52, was snapped taking the stage at the London venue Under the Bridge on Saturday

Among those at the event included Diddy's son Justin Dior Combs, 28, model Winnie Harlow, 27, and Yung Miami of the City Girls, 28, Footwear News reported.

The Grammy-award winning artist has had a busy summer professionally, as he was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards last month.

The singer paid tribute to his late ex Kim Porter, who died at 47 in 2018 from lobar pneumonia, during a performance of his hit I'll Be Missing You, saying, 'Baby girl, this is for you ... I miss you so much, baby.'

When he was given the honors by colleagues Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds and Kanye West, Diddy thanked 'everyone who played a part in my life' as he looked back at persevering through tough times early on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njC1M_0gb3MQ8W00
Diddy wore a red leather jacket over a black shirt with black pants and black shoes for the performance 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6o4H_0gb3MQ8W00
He accessorized with black sunglasses, a diamond necklace and watch for the performance at the venue in England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEJiD_0gb3MQ8W00
Diddy was surrounded by concertgoers at his outing at the London establishment 

'When I was a kid, I saw these images that were setting me up for failure, these images that were making me feel less than a dog,' he said. 'I was like, "Man I'm not with that. I'm not with that." I closed my eyes and dreamed and saw what I had to do.'

He continued: 'We here for ourselves, we here for our ancestors, you feel me? God gave me this message to give to you, and you, and you and you and the time is right now … I got this dream of Black people being free … I got this dream of us taking accountability and stop killing each other.

'Being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying … our allies. If you're with us, don't be silent. I got that dream for us to be free, the last shall be first, and the first shall be last. We gotta unify.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrmoT_0gb3MQ8W00
The New York native has been on the promotional trail for his new single Gotta Move On 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVo24_0gb3MQ8W00
While in London, Diddy attended a party for his friend Naomi Campbell as the University for the Creative Arts awarded the supermodel an honorary doctorate degree for her career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5Mwi_0gb3MQ8W00
Diddy was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExCqV_0gb3MQ8W00
The Grammy-winning artist was seen exiting the venue following the outing 

