LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases dropped over the past week in Clark County, according to reports released Wednesday. With recent reports that a new wave of infections is possible from the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, the declines were a bit of good news, but infections that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend might not be evident yet. The BA.5 variant has become the dominant variant in Nevada and in Clark County.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO