Grand Isle, LA

GALLERY: 2022 Blue Boot Rodeo a hit on Grand Isle

lafourchegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Blue Boot Rodeo rolled on Grand Isle this past...

www.lafourchegazette.com

lafourchegazette.com

Local boxer improves to 3-0 with knockout win, eyes bigger future fights

A local boxer got another feather in his cap this past weekend, scoring a knockout win to continue the undefeated start to his career. Golden Meadow native Vik Hernandez scored a knockout victory over Antonio Terry at a show in Mississippi, improving to 3-0 on his career in the victory — all of the wins coming via knockout.
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
saltwatersportsman.com

240-Pound Yellowfin Landed Despite Broken Hook

A snapper trip for a bunch of buddies out from New Orleans turned into an even better day when they hooked into a heavyweight yellowfin. June 22 was a banner day for Capt. Nick Campos aboard his 39-foot Contender, the C-Daddy, fishing the northern Gulf of Mexico out of Venice, Louisiana. The trip would start with snapper, and wrapped with a hefty tuna.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Lobster roll pop-up brings taste of New England to New Orleans

New Orleans is a seafood town, but one shellfish dish hasn’t been readily available in the Crescent City: the lobster roll. Joel Griffin is changing that with his pop-up, Joel’s Lobster Rolls. This pop-up can be found at Uptown spots serving up the New England staple, tasty lobster...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City
Grand Isle, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
southernladymagazine.com

Explore Houma and Bayou Country

For travelers wishing to experience authentic Cajun culture in a gorgeous environment that isn’t far from major airports, Houma and Terrebonne Parish offer exceptional opportunities for good food and memorable attractions. The area was originally settled by the Chitimacha and Houma peoples before colonial Europeans arrived, and the town...
HOUMA, LA
K945

Largest Go-Kart Track in America Is Right Here in Louisiana

Recently I saw a friend post about the largest go-kart track in the country. I scrolled past it not realizing that the massive track was located in the Bayou State. NOLA Motorsports is just a quick 20-minute drive from New Orleans and I am convinced it is a must-visit next time you visit the Big Easy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
travelexperta.com

Kid Friendly Restaurants in New Orleans and Famous Dishes to Try

New Orleans is known for so many cool things, it’s hard to keep up with it all. However, no one can dispute that food is certainly at the top of the list. If you’re traveling with older kids or adults, it’s easy to just hit up any of the amazing restaurants that are all over New Orleans. However, if you’re traveling with younger kids, many elements need to line up for it to be enjoyable for all people in your group. That’s why I decided to list here the best restaurants in New Orleans you can go with kids, also I’ll let you know some famous dishes to try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Popular local boutique set for grand re-opening next week

A popular local boutique is set to re-open – nearly 11 months after Hurricane Ida's damages. La Boujee Boutique is re-opening its Cut Off location on Monday with a Sip N Shop re-opening special. The store will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 168 La. Highway...
CUT OFF, LA
NewsBreak
Sports
houmatimes.com

Luxury boarding facility to open in Houma

Owning a pet brings happiness to our homes, hearts, and families, and the owner of a new pet service wants to offer one of a kind service to your pup. Barkin’ on the Bayou will offer a luxury boarding facility, pet taxi, drop in visits, and adventure walking. Allie...
HOUMA, LA
antigravitymagazine.com

A Stage of Her Own

Navigating bewildered tourists and bustling hustlers on Bourbon Street to the Saint Louis Street entrance of New Orleans legend Chris Owens’ tranquil home is its own small journey. I’ve been summoned here for a walkthrough with her niece to see if the company I work for, The Occasional Wife, will manage an estate sale to liquidate items from Owens’ home and business. Scrolled iron doors open into a 20th century rococo rhapsody in white, black, gold, and reflective surfaces. The lady of the house is no longer present, but the property is laden with clues about this iconic person.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fish Seized by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Donated to Help Combat Hunger

Fish Seized by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Donated to Help Combat Hunger. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on July 11, 2022, that Enforcement Division agents worked with the Venice Marina and the non-profit Hunters for the Hungry to donate seized fish to the New Orleans Mission in conjunction with the Second Harvest Food Bank.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Pan Am flight crashed 40 years ago, 6 Bogalusans could have been victims

Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of the horrific crash of Pan American Flight 759 out of New Orleans. On Friday, July 9, 1982, the Boeing 727 aircraft crashed shortly after lift-off from New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, after being forced down by a microburst storm mere minutes into its flight bound for Las Vegas, Nev. One hundred forty-four passengers and eight people on the ground were killed during the tragedy. The sole survivor was a 16-month-old baby. The crash had the highest number of aviation fatalities in 1982.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

