Actress Nina Dobrev attends Magic Mike show in Las Vegas

"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing an “embarrassing” story about the first time she met Ana De Armas, revealing that she thought the actress was inexperienced and unsophisticated when they filmed ‘Knives Out’ together.
And while Jamie was not familiar with the Hollywood star at the time, despite having...
Comments / 0