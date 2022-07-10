ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

By Mennello Museum of American Art
bungalower
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. Bungalower.com · Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 282 (Mia's with Scooter Magruder. Following a...

bungalower.com

orlandomagazine.com

The Ugliest House of the Year

Bernardo Mazzucco won the title of “The Ugliest House of the Year” 2021 in a competition sponsored by HomeVestors, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses” company. After a fiercely competitive national vote, Mazzucco won the highly sought-after prize, beating out nearly 10,000 homes. While this award...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Lake Eola is (possibly) haunted by the most unlikely ghost

The beautiful lake Eola in Orlando, FloridaOrlandoThings.com Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. If you’ve never been to Lake Eola in Orlando, it is truly a beautiful place to be. I can’t tell you how many people told me it’s a can’t-miss attraction when I first moved to Orlando, and they were right. I located “in the heart of downtown Orlando”, the beautiful Lake Eola Park has a lot to offer visitors. Open from 6 AM to 11:59 PM daily, visitors at the park can take an almost mile long circular walk around the lovely lake, enjoy the live swans walking around, play on the playground, or even rent a swan shaped paddle boat and go out onto the water. You can even talk your doggo with you, but bring lots of water as it gets hot fast!
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida woman surprised to see 'inflation fee' on restaurant bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive. The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 "temporary inflation fee." The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers' bills. Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she "completely understands" the...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida’s Biggest Rap Stars Connect On Dope New Single

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 24: Kodak Black performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 24: Kodak Black performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Michigan State
Florida State
Winter Park, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Disney World to remove longstanding Tower of Terror billboard

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Tower of Terror billboard at Disney World is coming down. The long-standing sign will be replaced with landscaping. The sign depicts a smaller version of the Hollywood Studios attraction. ​​​The billboard, located in the median on World Drive, will be permanently removed and replaced with...
ORLANDO, FL
Ryan Devlin
Scooter Magruder
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Orlando, FL — 30 Top Places!

Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but don’t know where to go just yet?. Orlando in Florida is just the perfect destination. The “City Beautiful” is not just home to world-famous theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. It’s also home to a...
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

Here Are The Best Fries In Florida

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

5 things to know about Twenty Pho Hour

There's a new restaurant in town that's an attraction unique to not just Central Florida, but to the whole country, too. Kit Vongprachane is the manager at Twenty Pho Hour, an unexpected find in a strip mall on I-Drive. Twenty Pho Hour is described as a 2D noodle bar. It...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

The costs and benefits of short term rentals in Florida

We’re in the midst of summer, which means people are flocking to Central Florida with family and friends to visit the theme parks and our beaches. Many people are looking to house larger groups or get a more home-like setting, so they turn to websites such as AirBnB rather than hotels.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Famous Airline Announces It Will Suspend Service to Orlando, Florida

Flying into Orlando International Airport is the start of a magical vacation for many vacation goers. Unfortunately, one famous airline has announced it will suspend service to Orlando beginning in September. Hawaiian Airlines has just announced it will suspend service between Honolulu and Orlando starting September 7, 2022. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Alligator spotted in clouds in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This is probably the most ‘Florida’ photo you’ll see today: a cloud formation that looks like a giant alligator!. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King was about to give the forecast for Central Florida on Tuesday when he noticed something lurking behind him while on air!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Study shows this Central Florida city ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

ORLANDO, Fla – The Daytona Beach area was ranked number one and Metro Orlando number eight in the top 20 most dangerous metro areas for pedestrian deaths in 2022, according to Smart Growth America. The Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metro area was ranked number 12. [TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Splash Mountain ride vehicle fills with water with Disney guests on board, video shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - A video posted on social media appears to show a Splash Mountain ride vehicle at Disney's Magic Kingdom beginning to sink with several guests on board. Ted Klein posted the video to the Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Page on Facebook on Tuesday. His wife, Jennifer Jean, says her whole family was on the boat behind it and saw what was happening.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

How Competitive is Orlando’s Rental Market?

Cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, and some are facing high competition among apartment-dwellers looking for a new place to call home, including here in Orlando. In fact, Orlando is the country’s 3rd most competitive rental market, thanks to its high rental renewal rates and low apartment availability, according to a recent RentCafe report.
ORLANDO, FL

