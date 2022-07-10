Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO