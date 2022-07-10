ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Glen Arbor Arts Center Hosts Artist Pop Up

By Chelsea Dickens
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

The annual Artist Pop Up in Glen Arbor is underway – a chance for the public to see the creative process at work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWjZt_0gb3LL0K00

The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Pop Up is part of their 6 Feet Apart series – which was started during the pandemic as a way for the public to still be able to enjoy the arts – but taking place outside.

Art mediums from weaving to journaling are on display at each event.

The public can ask artists questions – or even buy some pieces they like.

The Arts Center hopes the series can inspire people to create.

“Creative work is life affirming, and not everybody has to be a famous painter,” said GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal. “My hope is that these pop ups give people an insight or an inkling or the inspiration to go find what really ignites their interest and their creative work.”

The next Artist Pop Up is August 13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Commongrounds Performance Venue Works Towards Common Goal

A new performing arts venue is setting its sights on Traverse City, and they’re in the final days of an opportunity to see your donations matched to help the effort. It’s called the Alluvion, and the plans are for a 150-seat venue inside the new Commongrounds Co-op. The venue has already raised $50,000, and received another $50,000 match from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Glen Arbor, MI
Entertainment
City
Glen Arbor, MI
9&10 News

Find Your New Furry Friend at the Charlevoix Area Humane Society

When they say a dog is a man’s best friend, they really mean it!. Loyal, compassionate, and provide unconditional love even on your worst days. The Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City is a non-profit, no kill shelter with plenty of furry friends that need loving homes. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Mediums#Painter#The Arts Center
9&10 News

Cadillac Salvation Army Welcomes New Officers-in-Command

The Cadillac Salvation Army welcomed two new Officers-in-Command to lead community service in the area. Lieutenant Gregory Bock and his wife, Lisa, were installed on Sunday as the Officers-in-Command. Lisa is from northern Michigan, and they wanted to be closer to family, while also serving as officers of Salvation Army.
CADILLAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
9&10 News

Computer Calculations Err in Kingsley Student Grades and Transcripts

A northern Michigan school district is changing some student grades – retroactively – due to a computer error. The computer programming mistake happened in Kingsley Schools – where the superintendent says about 2,000 student grades were affected. It came to the district’s attention this spring and school officials started making changes before graduation this spring.
KINGSLEY, MI
9&10 News

Bear Lake Township Officials Raise Concerns Over Proposed Camp Grayling Expansion

Discussion surrounding the proposed Camp Grayling expansion is heating up as Bear Lake Township officials raise concerns over the expansion. Back in June, Camp Grayling announced plans to more than double the camp’s size by leasing 162,000 acres of land from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Kalkaska County commissioners and Bear Lake Township officials say they were upset after finding out about the expansion over social media.
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy