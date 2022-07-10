Glen Arbor Arts Center Hosts Artist Pop Up

The annual Artist Pop Up in Glen Arbor is underway – a chance for the public to see the creative process at work.

The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Pop Up is part of their 6 Feet Apart series – which was started during the pandemic as a way for the public to still be able to enjoy the arts – but taking place outside.

Art mediums from weaving to journaling are on display at each event.

The public can ask artists questions – or even buy some pieces they like.

The Arts Center hopes the series can inspire people to create.

“Creative work is life affirming, and not everybody has to be a famous painter,” said GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal. “My hope is that these pop ups give people an insight or an inkling or the inspiration to go find what really ignites their interest and their creative work.”

The next Artist Pop Up is August 13.