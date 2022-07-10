14-year-old fatally shot in City Heights

Police were looking for evidence after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in City Heights Sunday. (OnScene TV)

SAN DIEGO — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot on a sidewalk in City Heights Sunday afternoon and police were looking for suspects who may have fled in a car, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 37th Street and Polk Avenue.

The victim was found on a sidewalk, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, homicide Lt. Jud Campbell said. He said the boy died before he could be taken to a hospital. His name was not released.

Campbell said the boy had been walking when a group of males approached him and shot him. Witnesses told police the group drove south away from the scene in a light-colored sedan.

Campbell said police had not determined whether there was any sort of interaction between the boy and the group, and the motive of the shooting was under investigation.

Campbell said investigators were processing the scene, looking for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Matt Navarre, who lives on Polk Street, said he was reading in bed when he heard “a bunch of shouting” and what sounded like fireworks that he quickly realized were eight to 10 gunshots. By time he walked outside, police had arrived and were cordoning off streets with yellow tape, he said.

A stretch of 37th Street — between Orange and University avenues — was closed while police investigated.

Police asked anyone with information to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Updates

7:27 p.m. July 10, 2022: This story was updated with additional information.

6:55 p.m. July 10, 2022: This story was updated with additional details.