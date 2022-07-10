ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, TX

Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A fire previously started by a downed powerline has reignited in...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Trinity fire fighters face challenges with string of recent fires

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman spoke with Trinity Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Keith Johnson regarding the recent outbreak of fires. Johnson said that his men are very tired from fighting all the fires. He said that while conditions are not as bad as in 2011, we are “pretty close.”
TRINITY, TX
KLTV

Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

Cherokee County authorities make arrest, issue 60 citations in connection with cockfighting ring. Cherokee County authorities have made one new arrest and issued around 60 citations in connection with a recently upended cockfighting ring. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson also said they are in the process of obtaining nine additional warrants.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS MEDICAL CASUALTY DRILL AT CANEY CREEK HIGH

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County sheriff believes county in need of new jail

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches County jail is at 98 percent capacity with zero beds available, according to the state’s jail standards report from May, and Sheriff Jason Bridges is worried the overcrowding problem will get worse. “One of the major problems is when they originally built this facility,...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Fire Put Training to Good Use

CROCKETT A major accident on the Crockett loop on Tuesday July 5 caused one vehicle to roll over with people trapped inside. Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove came across the accident and immediately called for backup. “Within minutes the Crockett Police Department, the Crockett Fire Department, EMS and the Houston...
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating the disappearance of funds from the tax office in Cherokee County. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the office notified him about missing funds and he forwarded the case to Texas Rangers. Beckworth said he could not comment further on time periods or...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dead after car strikes embankment, overturns

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 69, just south of Jacksonville. The preliminary investigation indicates car,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash left one driver dead in Cherokee County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of a Buick LeSabre was traveling northbound on US Highway 69 about six miles south of Jacksonville. While attempting to change lanes, the driver of the LeSabre failed to control its speed and struck the back left of a trailer being towed by the driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup. The driver of the LeSabre then traveled across both lanes and struck the embankment, overturning onto its top.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NURSING HOME FIRE IN WILLIS

533AM-A report came in a short time ago of smoke filling the cafeteria at the Willis Convalescent Center on North Danville Street in Willis. Units with North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly fire arrived on the scene with a fire in the kitchen area. As a precaution, they started the evacuation of part of the building and requested several ambulances to stand by. The fire is extinguished and firefighters are using fans to remove the smoke now. Reporting moving some residents to a different section of the structure. No injuries reported.
WILLIS, TX
KLTV

First of 3 sculptures by Arts!Longview Cultural District installed at public library

About 850 homes lost power. Cherokee County authorities make arrest, issue 60 citations in connection with cockfighting ring. Cherokee County authorities have made one new arrest and issued around 60 citations in connection with a recently upended cockfighting ring. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson also said they are in the process of obtaining nine additional warrants.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

CROCKETT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STOPS ONLINE SCAM

CROCKETT The Federal Trade Commission noted last year there were almost $6 billion dollars’ worth of online fraud and scams, up over 70% from 2020. With people getting back to normal lives after COVID, the number this year is expected to be higher. The scams can take many forms:...
CROCKETT, TX
messenger-news.com

LOCALS STILL BACK THE BLUE

HOUSTON COUNTY A new Associated Press poll shows Americans have less faith in some U.S. institutions in any time since they began the poll in 1973. Institutions like Congress, business, media, and banks all rank lower this year. Among the highest ranked? Small business, the military, and the police. In...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON MAGNOLIA WOMAN ATTACKED AND MAULED BY DOGS

It’s been roughly 22 days and Rebecca is doing so much better. She is still going into surgery every other day to have her serious wounds cleaned out and if the doctors feel it’s safe to close particular wounds they will close them. Some wounds have to heal from the inside out. Rebecca is starting to get weaned off her trache and with hopes should begin advanced speech therapy soon. We got lucky today and got to witness her strength to get better by seeing her sitting up which the staff has been working on but in addition today is the first attempt to stand. Of course it was with support but she was proud of herself. Her face says otherwise because she was in a lot of pain while she was trying to stand but she was not going to let pain keep her from getting better. There is still no 100% knowledge on when she’ll be able to come home or what her future needs might be going forward. It’ll be up to all the amazing speech, pt and occupational therapist to evaluate what those suggestions might be. Rebecca does have a bacterial infection, we had to wear gloves and protective gowns when we were with her. Still trying to keep her calm by limiting visits for now.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

15-year-old drowns in Trinity River, near Lake Livingston Dam

POLK COUNTY, Texas - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 15-year-old drowned while swimming in the Trinity River. Authorities said they received a 911 call about the 15-year-old who went underwater and didn't resurface, just below the Lake Livingston Dam. Officials said deputies, along with Texas Game...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Palestine ISD School Safety Forum

“A lot of them don’t have the means to just turn down the air to get cool. They’re trying to conserve energy and have a lower electric bill. So we’re trying to help them out by providing them with a fan.." Harrison County Fire. Updated: 39 minutes...
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 15-year-old boy has drowned while swimming on the Trinity River Sunday afternoon. According to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, the boys body was recovered Monday. According to Capt. Eric Collins, the drowning was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday. “This is a tragic event,” Collins...
POLK COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS CASUALTY DRILL IN GRANGERLAND

You may see multiple fire trucks and ambulances both local and distant arriving at Caney Creek High School. The MCHD is doing a mass casualty medical drill at the school. This will last until at least 1pm. FM 2090 in front of the school will be closed at times as units arrive at the scene.

