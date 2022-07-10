Suns Sloppy in 97-72 Summer League Loss to Wizards

After an impressive debut, the Suns suffered their first loss of the Summer League slate against Washington.

Well, that wasn't much of an encore.

After winning their first game, the Phoenix Suns continued their 2022 Summer League stay in Las Vegas against the Washington Wizards, falling in 97-72 fashion on Sunday.

The Suns now drop to 1-1 through two games.

All eyes were on Wizards lottery pick Johnny Davis, who had 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Washington's first win of the summer.

For the Suns, Tyson Carter led the way with 12 points on the scoreboard. He also had the team's worst +/- at -23 when he was on the floor.

2021 Summer League MVP Louis King failed to follow up a strong performance, making just 2-of-11 shot attempts while missing all five three-point shots.

Phoenix sank just five of their 23 attempts from beyond the arc (21.7% shooting), and had just three total players in double-digit scoring.

Meanwhile, the Wizards made good on all their trips to the stripe, sinking every one of their 23 free throw attempts.

Big man Duop Reath suffered an ankle injury after 2:30 of action and did not return.

Overall, it was a collective yet sloppy effort across the board for Phoenix that made game No. 2 a very forgettable one.

Remaining Phoenix Suns Summer League Schedule

Game 3: Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks (July 12, 7:00 p.m. local time on ESPN2)

Game 4: Suns vs. Sacramento Kings (July 15, 5:00 p.m. local time on NBA TV)

Game 5: TBD.

