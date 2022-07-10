ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Mullinax birdies final hole to win Barbasol Championship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oktZT_0gb3LBB400

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke.

The 30-year-old Mullinax followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday, competing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and following with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263.

“I stayed focused for 72 holes,” Mullinax said. “I missed a couple of opportunities with the putter and just told myself to keep putting, been putting great. Been hitting my irons beautifully all week, probably the strongest part of my game. I knew I was going to have that shot a couple of times, and I hit a great shot at the right time.”

Streelman’s hope of forcing a playoff ended when his 9-foot birdie putt rolled right. He settled for par and a 67.

“I’m frustrated I hit two incredible shots there the last two holes and hit two good putts,” Streelman said. “One of them went, one of them didn’t.”

Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

It marked the Barbasol Championship’s sixth consecutive close finish determined by one shot or in a playoff. Mullinax earned his title in his 105th PGA Tour start, overcoming bogeys on the par-5 sixth and par-3 ninth holes to finish with three birdies on the backside and eight overall.

Mark Hubbard was third at 22 under after a 65. Hurly Long (71) was 21 under.

Mullinax and Streelman were deadlocked for several holes before Streelman fell a shot back with a bogey on the par-3 16th. Streelman quickly made it up with a birdie on 17, converting a 9-footer.

After two days of rain delays that carried rounds over to the next morning, players finally had perfect weather in central Kentucky. At the same time, that meant a long Sunday with much of the field first having to complete the bulk of a third round suspended by darkness before regrouping for the final 18 holes.

___

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods quote at St Andrews: "It's a bit of an exaggeration"

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus both said you can't really call yourself a great player unless you win The Open Championship at St Andrews. Jon Rahm gets what they are saying but thinks it's something of an exaggeration. Both Woods and Nicklaus have won The Open three times, each winning...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Greg Norman news

Greg Norman is a two-time winner of The Open Championship, otherwise known as the British Open. However, when the golf tournament begins later this week, The Shark will not be allowed to play at St. Andrews in Scotland and he can likely thank his association with LIV Golf for that.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hubbard
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods goes in HARD on LIV Golf players competing at The Open

Tiger Woods has slammed all the golfers that have broken away from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf ahead of this week's 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. The likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson have all chosen to join the controversial Saudi-funded circuit led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, and Woods quite simply cannot stand their reasons for making the move.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Ian Poulter gets booed before hitting shocker on opening tee

One of European golf’s heroes, Ian Poulter, was booed as he was introduced on the first tee at St. Andrews earlier this morning. In something not akin to coincidence, Poulter, one of the two-dozen LIV players in the field, was given a very early tee-time away from the main television coverage and seemed rattled by the unexpected reception from the crowd, so much so that he almost hit his tee shot OB.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four top-10 players miss cut at Genesis Scottish Open week before 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews

Being on the wrong side of the luck of the draw did in some of the biggest names in golf at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. After sublime conditions Thursday morning, the winds picked up and the temps dropped for the second wave of players. And their scorecards reflected the change Mother Nature dished up.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Birdies#Pga#105th Pga Tour
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods part of celebration of champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades. Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A’s champions would be one of them.
SOCCER
The Guardian

R&A v LIV: golf’s civil war strays into Caddyshack territory on eve of Open

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, wants to talk about 150 years of the Open. He wants to tell you all about the four years they’ve spent planning their sesquicentennial celebrations, the million-plus ticket applications, the record crowd of 290,000 and the 20,000 free tickets for kids. He would really like to let you know all about how much the R&A invests into the grassroots of the game, the latest participation figures and the surge in popularity after the end of the pandemic. The one thing he doesn’t want to talk about is the one thing everyone else does. LIV.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber. “It is different because it’s a team format,” Sorenstam said. “I have a great partner. I mean, I guess, I really don’t think about it, but it’s nice to see your name on the board somewhere. I just try to focus on my game and do what I can with the skill set I have today.” The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the year and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season. The teams will play better ball Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot again Friday.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Big-12 commissioner drops bombshell on Pac-12 interest after USC, UCLA move

USC and UCLA shocked the college football world when they announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. It was 2022’s installment of a trend becoming increasingly paramount in college football: realignment. The Big-12 experienced it last year when Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC. Amid all the chaos, new Big-12 commissioner Brett Yormack dropped a bombshell on potential interest in Pac-12 schools, per Max Olson of The Athletic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf.com

Designers pull out all the stops to celebrate 150th Open Championship

When it comes to major championships, equipment manufacturers and their designers pull out all the stops. With the final men’s major of the year taking place at St. Andrews for the 150th playing of the Open Championship, there is a plethora of golf bags and accessories that will be spicing up the links. Let’s take a look:
GOLF
GolfWRX

Paul Casey WITB 2022 (July)

Paul Casey what’s in the bag accurate as of the The Open Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees, 0.75 degree upright lie, B2) 3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (16.5 degrees, 0.75 degree flat lie, B1) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+Plus Limited 80 TX. Irons: Mizuno JPX919...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy