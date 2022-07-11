ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Rose – Sweet and fun loving teen searches for family

Daily Independent
 3 days ago
Fourteen-year-old Rose is smart, hardworking, and driven teen. She hopes to find a forever family that will cheer her on every step on her way to success.

Rose says some of her favorite activities are swimming, drawing, listening to music and writing music. She also enjoys painting her nails and going to school to see her friends and teachers.

Rose hopes to find a family that is just as energetic and fun-loving as she is! Rose would prefer a family with a strong and supportive mom and little sisters. She is mixed-race and would like to find a family that is as well.

Most of all, Rose wants a family that gives her unconditional love and will be there as she grows into the wonderful young woman she is sure to be.

For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.

