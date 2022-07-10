ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Sailfest return is a success despite challenges

By Johana Vazquez
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqVhz_0gb3JeeR00
Kurley Reynolds, with Free Men of the Sea, fends off brothers Brysen, 4, and Ryland, 5, Poisson, of Massachusetts, during a staged pirate invasion at Parade Plaza Sunday, July 10, 2022 during Sailfest in New London. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Despite a number of challenges, Sailfest, the region's largest summertime festival, wrapped up Sunday as it returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbara Neff, owner of Neff Productions and executive director of the Downtown New London Association, the group that runs the event, said it was definitely harder than in past years as expenses were higher and certain products were difficult to acquire. In an effort to cut costs, she said, there was no beer tent or entertainment on Friday night.

While the event has boasted more than 200 vendors in past years, Neff said this year's Sailfest had about 160, with some of the past vendors no longer in business or experiencing staffing issues. Crowds also appeared to be lighter during the day on Saturday, she said, with a larger crowd showing up later than usual at night.

Nonetheless, Neff said, the crowds were well-behaved, and she had heard good things from downtown restaurant owners about increased business.

"This event was never designed to make money," said Neff, who took over organizing Sailfest in 1996. "It was to bring people to the community and to support businesses."

A 2018 economic value study on Sailfest showed it brought an estimated $58.2 million profit to the area, not including the cost by producers of the event to stage it, and an estimated 278,000 visitors.

Mayor Michael Passero on Sunday said the festival was better than he anticipated after its hiatus, and its return has given the city a morale boost. He said the fireworks on Saturday night drew a strong crowd, and concerns over gun violence didn't keep people away. Passero was deeply grateful to the Mashantucket Pequot tribe for sponsoring the Sailfest fireworks, which he called fantastic and a staple for the city.

"It's like we are back to normal almost," Passero said.

Richard Velazquez, a resident of New London for 21 years, was with his wife and 6-year-old son on Bank Street on Sunday afternoon, as they took a moment to sit down and eat. The married couple shared their first date together at Sailfest 18 years ago and try to go every year to try something new.

Velazquez said this year's Sailfest was fun but he wished there was more diverse live music like hip-hop. He said they attended the festival all weekend but watched the fireworks from home Saturday night, concerned after the Fourth of July parade shooting in Illinois.

"You never know what people are going to do nowadays," Velazquez said.

This year's Sailfest was marked by safety concerns as gun violence has spiked nationally and multiple shootings were reported in New London last week. Due to staff shortages, the city's police union in May expressed skepticism that the city could run the event safely.

Passero said it was the quietest Sailfest as far as emergency calls, stating that planning by the police and fire departments paid off. He said he's heard more complaints about the police union's position from business owners who don't understand why those who serve to protect them would want to hurt their businesses.

Police union President Josh Bergeson expressed disappointment Sunday that Passero had yet to address the police union since it made its concerns known about staffing at Sailfest. He said things went well over the weekend despite the police force being "pushed to its max" and sacrificing certain operations. Even with mutual aid from other police agencies, he said, police did not have enough officers to do traffic operations outside the downtown area.

Acknowledging the recent shootings, Bergeson said strong presence downtown of police armed with rifles is what helped deter any acts of violence. He said there were three arrests over the weekend and no officers were hurt. Bergeson thanked Norwich, Waterford and state police for assisting at the event.

Police Chief Brian Wright said the police department did a "phenomenal job" due to the great teamwork and collaboration with state and local entities.

"It flowed well as with any large-scale event, and we were able to carry out a safe, uneventful event," Wright said.

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Berlin Fair expanding to four days

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - One of the biggest fairs in the state said it is expanding to four days. The Berlin Fair announced on social media Wednesday that the 2022 fair is scheduled for Sept. 15, 16, 17, and 18. “More fair days, more vendors, more entertainment and more food!”...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
New London, CT
Society
New London, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Illinois State
New London, CT
Health
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Eyewitness News

Middletown plans to revitalize downtown riverfront

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The city of Middletown recently released its plan to revitalize the downtown riverfront along the Connecticut River. The city is calling it the return to the riverbend master plan. It’s been in the works for several years and with the help of a New York architecture...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain sells 22.5 acres of land to Polamer Precision for $1 million

NEW BRITAIN – Polamer Precision officially received 22.5 acres of land in Pinnacle Business Park from the city for $1 million after signing the initial deal three years ago. “We are excited to announce that we have officially closed on the 22.5 acres of land adjacent to our New Britain facility,” said Chris Galik, CEO of Polamer Precision. “This investment is an integral part of our growth plan to meet the needs of our customers.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Mashantucket Pequot Tribe#Neff Productions#Crowds
WPRI 12 News

Officials: Animal in CT likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that the animal believed to be a mountain lion in Connecticut is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road. […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Towns struggle to fill vital positions

Municipalities across the state have struggled to maintain staffing levels across departments, citing a combination of factors that have made filling vital positions more difficult. Local administrators blame a challenging labor market, pandemic woes, and other compounding issues, as well as the need to increase wages and benefits wherever possible...
MANCHESTER, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain July 11th to 17th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, July 11, 2022 to Sunday, July 17th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 7/8/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Remembering Murray R. McLellan

Thanks to the information shared with me by Bob and Judy Kelly, Jay Beaucar, Vinny Pitaro, Rene Branchaud, and others who didn’t leave contact numbers or names, I’m able to more accurately complete segments on two individuals outlined blow:. Murray R. McLellan. The young man, a 1985 Bristol...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

7 places to get free fries in CT on National French Fry Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fry-day is falling on a Wednesday this year. National French Fry Day is July 13, which celebrates the slices of deep-fried potatoes that have become one of the world's favorite fast foods. French fries first gained popularity during World War I when American soldiers ate fried potatoes when they arrived in Belgium. At the time, the Belgian army spoke French as its official language, so the name "French fries" caught on, according to the Euclid Public Library.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Family fun days planned in New Haven all summer

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is kicking off a summer-long series of events for kids and their families. At Edgewood Park they’ve got bounce houses, food, music and games. It’s just one of the many events targeting kids and teens this summer, from fun outings like...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Social worker continues to inspire despite MS diagnosis

(WTNH) – “It’s scary. It’s very scary. Every day I wake up and thank God that I woke up and can still move despite the pain,” said Dr. Theresa Baskin of Hamden. By looking at Reverend Dr. Theresa Baskin, her physical and mental struggles are not what you see. Her kindness, love for life, and […]
HAMDEN, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
320
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy