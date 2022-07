UAB Medicine, the official medical provider for the World Games, said that it had treated more than 400 patients at the games through Tuesday. The UAB Medicine team said it had treated 89 athletes on the field of play. There are a total of at least 3,327 athletes participating, representing 68 countries, based on an analysis of nation-by-nation registration summaries from the list of countries on the World Games web site. The teams are also accompanied by coaches and support staff, family and fans who follow the athletes.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO