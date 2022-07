The Philadelphia Eagles bounced back from a horrible 2020 season to go 9-8 last season. The Eagles also qualified for the NFL Playoffs on the last week of the season, but were bounced from the NFC Wild Card Game with a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The biggest issue with that loss was that the Eagles were down 31-0 in that game, which shows that Philadelphia needed to do some work this off-season in order to become a better contender in 2022.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO