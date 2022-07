The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season, and internal issues are reportedly not helping the situation. In his Sunday column, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote that whispers about “unrest, cliques and (a) lack of player leadership” inside the Chicago clubhouse had spread around the league. In a Monday appearance on 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel Show,” Nightengale said that chatter had come from White Sox players speaking to others across the league.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO