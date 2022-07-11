ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

What are Burger King's breakfast hours? We called different locations to find out.

By Daryl Perry, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVWYl_0gb3HTxk00
  • Burger King's "breakfast hours vary by franchised location, though our system average is 10:30am for the changeover to lunch.”
  • The company's PR suggests customers contact their local restaurant for specific breakfast serving hours, or use the company’s app.

Burger King was founded in 1954, according to the company, and since then has become one of the main fast food restaurants in the country. The Home of the Whopper attempted to start serving breakfast in 1979 to compete with McDonald’s menu, but it wasn’t until 1983 that its flame broilers were versatile enough to make its breakfast foods, according to The Balance Small Business.

Burger King’s breakfast menu is filled with originals like the Croissan'Wich. It also offers a variety of other breakfast items such as sandwiches, platters, burritos and sides.

Chick-fil-A's breakfast cut-off time:Explaining hours, Sunday closure and more.

What are McDonald's breakfast hours?:We asked corporate.

Taco Bell::Breakfast hours and details about availability of Nacho Fries

When does Burger King stop serving breakfast?

According to Burger King’s public relations department, “Breakfast hours vary by franchised location, though our system average is 10:30 a.m. for the changeover to lunch.”

We checked with five locations in Maryland, Iowa, Oklahoma, Arizona and Washington and all said they stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m., local time. A location in Adelphi, Maryland said they stopped serving breakfast at 11:00 a.m.

Burger King's PR suggests customers contact their local restaurant for location-specific breakfast serving hours, or use the company’s app.

What is on the Burger King breakfast menu?

Breakfast items include:

  • Croissan'Wich
  • Cheesy Breakfast Melt
  • Sausage Biscuit
  • Pancake Platter
  • Breakfast Burrito
  • Hash Browns
  • French Toast Sticks

Just curious?:We're here to answer your everyday questions

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
KNX 1070 News Radio

Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country. For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
State
Maryland State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
City
Washington, OK
City
Washington, IA
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
State
Arizona State
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
City
Adelphi, MD
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burger King#Breakfast Foods#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#The Home Of The Whopper#Mcdonald#The Croissan Wich#Taco Bell#Nacho Fries
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Get A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Week This Summer

The return of summer marks the return of great deals that can only be found when temperatures start to rise. This season, Applebee's is rolling out a Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho as part of its Star-Spangled Sips promotion, according to its website. Casey's released a limited-time BBQ brisket pizza for the summer months, per Business Wire. According to Mile High on the Cheap, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free dozen donuts after the purchase of one dozen from July 1-4.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.

Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

533K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy