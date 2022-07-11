ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50

By Max McHone
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Look alive, bargain hunters! We're still a few days away from the official July 12 kickoff of Prime Day, but Amazon has wasted no time rolling out the...

www.cnet.com

CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
NewsBreak
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
