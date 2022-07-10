Florence Pugh calls out sexist backlash for wearing sheer dress: 'Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies.'

Florence Pugh is comfortable in her own skin, and she won't apologize for it.

The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram Sunday to respond to criticism of a dress she wore to Valentino’s haute couture fashion show in Rome, Italy, on Friday. Pugh donned a sheer, hot pink tulle dress by the Italian fashion house, sans a bra, with her breasts showing through the gossamer fabric.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” Pugh penned in a lengthy Instagram caption. “Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.”

Despite the anticipated scrutiny, the “Little Women” star said “not a wink of me was nervous” to wear the bold dress and credits the “very strong, powerful, curvy women” she grew up with for instilling this confidence.

“We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable,” Pugh said. “It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f--- it and f--- that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 2022-2023 fashion show on July 8, 2022, in Rome.

Pugh added that while she’s “come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me,” she was struck by “how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” Pugh explained. “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know…how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.’ I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

The 26-year-old actress concluded her post by calling for her detractors to respect “all women” and all “humans” moving forward.

“Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies,” Pugh said. “Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Several of Pugh’s celebrity pals applauded her candor in the comments.

“ok this is what i been sayingggg,” Aubrey Plaza wrote.

“You are truly so amazing,” commented actress Joey King . “You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate.”

“RESPECT. Period.,” Ariana DeBose wrote.

“You have always been glorious you Flo,” commented actress Jeanine Mason . “It’s one of the constants of the universe that brings me so much joy. Flo being Flo no matter what.”

“You're a magical (expletive) queen and we do not deserve you,” Jameela Jamil wrote.

