Florence Pugh calls out sexist backlash for wearing sheer dress: 'Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies.'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Florence Pugh is comfortable in her own skin, and she won't apologize for it.

The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram Sunday to respond to criticism of a dress she wore to Valentino’s haute couture fashion show in Rome, Italy, on Friday. Pugh donned a sheer, hot pink tulle dress by the Italian fashion house, sans a bra, with her breasts showing through the gossamer fabric.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” Pugh penned in a lengthy Instagram caption. “Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.”

Despite the anticipated scrutiny, the “Little Women” star said “not a wink of me was nervous” to wear the bold dress and credits the “very strong, powerful, curvy women” she grew up with for instilling this confidence.

“We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable,” Pugh said. “It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f--- it and f--- that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwJTD_0gb3HM1t00
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 2022-2023 fashion show on July 8, 2022, in Rome. Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images

Pugh added that while she’s “come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me,” she was struck by “how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” Pugh explained. “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know…how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.’ I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

The 26-year-old actress concluded her post by calling for her detractors to respect “all women” and all “humans” moving forward.

“Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies,” Pugh said. “Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Several of Pugh’s celebrity pals applauded her candor in the comments.

“ok this is what i been sayingggg,” Aubrey Plaza wrote.

“You are truly so amazing,” commented actress Joey King . “You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate.”

“RESPECT. Period.,” Ariana DeBose wrote.

“You have always been glorious you Flo,” commented actress Jeanine Mason . “It’s one of the constants of the universe that brings me so much joy. Flo being Flo no matter what.”

“You're a magical (expletive) queen and we do not deserve you,” Jameela Jamil wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florence Pugh calls out sexist backlash for wearing sheer dress: 'Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies.'

Related
ABC News

Florence Pugh slams backlash over sheer pink gown: 'Technically they're covered?'

Florence Pugh is pushing back on those who criticized the sheer ensemble she wore to a fashion show in Italy over the weekend. The actress was photographed at the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2022 show in Rome wearing a sheer, hot pink gown by the design house, which boasted a floor-sweeping, light-as-air tulle skirt and a high collar neckline. She paired the gown with a pair of similarly bright pink platform heels and a slicked back blonde bob.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Anne Hathaway Is A Barbie Girl In A Barbie World At Valentino Haute Couture

Ever since she changed up her stylist from Law Roach to Erin Walsh, Anne Hathaway has traded her coastal grandmother staples (nautical stripes, linen trousers) for a wardrobe with a bombshell edge when hitting the red carpet or promo trail. Key to her sartorial renaissance? The house of Valentino. See the playful lemon ensemble she wore to a Bulgari dinner in Paris last month, or the distinctly Andy Sachs minidress she sported while promoting her AppleTV+ hit, WeCrashed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Pops In Neon Pink Tulle and Sky High Matching Platform Heels At The 2022 Valentino Couture Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh was a hot pink princess at the 2022 Valentino Couture show in Rome. The actress sat with a star studded front row to attend the July 9th show, making her presence known among some serious celebrities in a neon pink gown. Other notable attendees were Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and Naomi Campbell. The Valentino dress Pugh wore was made of vibrant tulle. The bodice was a halter style with very sheer coverage and no sleeves. The star layered the high neck tulle over top a full opaque skirt that added an extra layer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Zendaya isn’t pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
