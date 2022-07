Zucchini and Crop Top, two cute little mice and are back for another turn at adoption. They turn one this week--which means they've been waiting to be adopted for 365 DAYS!. These cuties were born at HSWM and have been in foster care for their entire lives. ONE YEAR is way too long to be hoping for a furever home, especially for pets whose average lifespan is just 3 years! We’d love to see these little guys adopted before their first birthday, can you help us make that happen? Both of these mice are friendly, social, and won't take up much room in your home!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO