Charles Barkley loses bet with Aaron Rodgers at celebrity golf event, pledges $25,000 donation to charity

STATELINE, Nevada — Most people never thought there was a chance Charles Barkley could beat Aaron Rodgers in the celebrity golf tournament.

And no, it did not happen.

Rodgers, who has played in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe for 18 years, made a bet with Barkley that if Barkley finished ahead of him, Rodgers would let Barkley cut off his man bun.

Rodgers, who made an eagle on No. 18 Sunday — the first one there all day — finished in ninth place with 50 points, while Barkley finished in 74th place with minus-26 points.

It was Barkley's best-ever finish in the tournament at South Lake Tahoe. Rodgers' three points on the par-5 added six to his score as he finished with 24 for the day.

Since Rodgers placed higher than Barkley, the NBA legend agreed to donate $25,000 to Rodgers’ charity of choice — North Valley Community Foundation in his hometown of Chico, California.

Another bet involving Barkley was on how well he would finish in the tournament overall.

Caesars Sportsbook was offering odds on Barkley to finish in the top 70 of the 87-golfer field. Odds opened with Barkley as a 5-1 underdog to finish in the top 70, but those odds improved in his favor during the week.