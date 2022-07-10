ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendora, TX

UNIDENTIFIED OBJECT IN THE SKY OVER SPLENDORA

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in the Splendora area are...

Tom Burch
3d ago

I just read the headline and shouted to my wife in the other room "UFO IN SPLENDORA!!" ... then opened the article to lmaooooo... good one!

New Caney man arrested for stealing bleachers from Bull Sallas Park

Twenty bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County park maintenance manager from Pct. 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during routine inspection on May 26. The bleachers are used for family and friends to cheer one the youth’s sporting events at the park.
NEW CANEY, TX
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT ISSUED

Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 6:46PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Cut And Shoot, or 11 miles east of Willis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
CUT AND SHOOT, TX
Over 18K without power in Houston area

HOUSTON - Over 18,000 customers are without power in the Houston area. According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, 18,753 customers are without power, as of 6:10 p.m. It's unclear if afternoon thunderstorms that rolled across the southwestern parts of Harris County could be to blame. For the latest on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Bleacher Thief Arrested After $10K Hit to Local Montgomery County Park

On May 26, 2020, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager Greg Long from Precinct 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during a routine inspection. The bleachers are used by family and friends to cheer up one of the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. Long spotted some of the planks in the backyard. Long notified the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was Memorial Day weekend and a deputy came out and took a report and advised it would be turned over to the Detective Division. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Long discovered the planks that had been in the backyard were now gone. Long then notified Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden. Precinct 4 Detectives worked the scene, interviewing nearby residents, and also focusing on what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt from where the bleachers were stolen from and taken to. Intel during the investigation led Detectives to a scrap yard where the bleachers were located but had been cut up. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as James Allen Thomley, 58, of 20980 Liberty Street in New Caney. An arrest warrant was filled out and signed by a judge on July 11, 2022, after presenting the evidence to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Splendora, TX
HOUSE FIRE IN MAGNOLIA

935AM-Firefighters just arrived on a one-story house fire with heavy fire showing in the 1000 block of Douglas Fir at Teakwood. One patient with burns and multiple explosions.
MAGNOLIA, TX
MASS MEDICAL CASUALTY DRILL AT CANEY CREEK HIGH

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Man working in backyard finds burned remains in BBQ pit, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man working at home in southeast Houston found human remains in the backyard BBQ pit. Officers responded to a "person down" call in the 5200 block of Peach Creek Drive at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. A worker left the property after making the discovery and called to report it, police said. When officers arrived, they found burned human bones in the built-in pit.
HOUSTON, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SOLVES 43-YEAR-OLD HOMICIDE

On September 7, 1979, 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson disappeared from her Lake Wildwood neighborhood off of FM 1485 near Conroe after spending a day at the Lake Wildwood pool. She was last seen walking home on Creekbend Drive. Her family…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-sheriffs-office-solves-43-year-old-homicide/
CONROE, TX
Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Deer Park driver charged in road rage case against bicyclist

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park driver has been charged in a case of road rage against a bicyclist that was caught on camera back in April. "I was like, 'Whoa!' There was a moment there where I thought he was going to hit me," said the cyclist, who asked ABC13 not to reveal his identity when interviewed at the time.
DEER PARK, TX

