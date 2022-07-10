ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From suits to tracksuits! Fashion brand opens 'first bespoke streetwear store' on London's famous Savile Row

By Chris Brooke for Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

For more than two centuries Savile Row has been synonymous with the finest tailored suits.

But changing times mean visitors to the famous shopping destination can now also pick up a bespoke tracksuit or bomber jacket.

Reflecting the demise of formalwear post-pandemic, fashion house Clothsurgeon is about to open ‘the first ever bespoke streetwear store on Savile Row’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo2Zu_0gb3Gaeo00
Savile Row (pictured) in Mayfair, London has been renowned for its fine tailoring since the 1840s

Clothsurgeon’s bright pink Italian lambskin bomber jacket costs £825, while a herringbone tracksuit will set you back £520. But that’s a snip compared to the Dormeuil canvassed MA1 bomber jacket at £2,750.

A Clothsurgeon spokesman said: ‘The consumer is changing. They’re becoming younger, they’re more educated, they have a different taste level.

‘The younger consumer now has deeper pockets and they want something different. Not everybody is walking around in a suit.’

Creative director Rav Matharu told the Sunday Telegraph that he can even create ‘the perfect white T-shirt’ according to the customer’s design.

He told the newspaper: ‘We want to create the perfect white T-shirt, but the perfect white T-shirt isn’t the same for every person.

‘They might prefer a slow colour and a heavy jersey, a different colour shade. But that is one piece in everybody’s wardrobe. So to have that bespoke T-shirt within your wardrobe is quite unique.’

The fashion brand was founded by Mr Matharu ten years ago and all its bespoke garments are ‘made in London.’

With increasing numbers of office staff working from home many stores have reduced formal wear and suits to fit in with changing demands.

