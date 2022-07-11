ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling State University announces their new Associate Head Women’s Soccer Coach

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Grambling State University announced Jazmyne Lewis as the Associate Head Women’s Soccer Coach. Lewis returns to the coaching staff after serving as an assistant coach from 2018 to 2019, helping guide the team to a 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

She was also a four-year letterman at the university from 2013 to 2017 and served as a team captain during her junior and senior seasons. Lewis earned her bachelor’s degree in Sports Management in 2017 and her master’s degree in Public Administration in 2019 from Grambling State University.

She’s a talented coach who really helps the team both on and off the field to keep things running smoothly. She leads good coaching sessions and is a positive role model and leader for our soccer program. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Coach Lewis again. She is a valuable addition to our program and adds a lot to our coaching staff.

Justin Wager, Grambling State Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Comments / 0

