Okaloosa County, FL

Florida man tries to flee deputies on riding lawn mower

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man faces several charges after deputies used a taser to stop him as he fled on a riding lawn mower Saturday morning.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Dusty Mobley was not as successful as his previous attempts to evade authorities when he put a John Deere riding lawn mower into high gear in an attempt to outrun pursuing deputies.

Authorities shouted at the man to stop and get on the ground before they used a taser to temporarily immobilize him.

After Mobley was taken into custody, deputies found a revolver and a handcuff key in his possession along with a pipe that contained methamphetamine residue.

(Courtesy of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies said 40-year-old Dusty Mobley fled on a riding lawn mower when confronted by authorities on Saturday (Courtesy of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Mobley had gotten away from authorities back in early January when he dove into a swamp along the Yellow River as deputies tried to talk to him about a $40,000 stolen boat.

Mobley was allegedly on the boat when deputies arrived but dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

Investigators said Mobley had used heavy machinery to cut a hole in a metal building in order to steal the vessel from a business off Highway 4.

After Saturday’s encounter with law enforcement, Mobley was charged with grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear among others.

Mobley was held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.

The Associated Press contributes to this story.

