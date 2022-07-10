ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailor found dead on USS Carl Vinson

By Kate Morrissey
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
A sailor was found dead aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson at North Island on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Navy.

After the sailor was found unresponsive, the Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded and pronounced the death, the Navy said.

The Navy is investigating the death, the statement says, but foul play or suicide is not suspected.

The sailor’s identity will not be released until 24 hours after the family is notified, based on Department of Defense policy.

The ship was at the pier at Naval Air Station North Island when the sailor was found.

San Diego Union-Tribune

