Corn Hill Arts Festival wraps up on Sunday

When Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South Wedge. The comfort food on the menu pays homage to Texas and to Valerie's hometown, St. Louis. Beside the food, the Loyet's are making a name for themselves with events and partnerships across the community. But, as they will share this hour, it all hasn't been easy. The couple received a hate-filled homophobic letter last month. They posted it on social media, and in response, they were flooded with letters of comfort and support.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO