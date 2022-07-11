Corn Hill Arts Festival wraps up on Sunday

CANANDAIGUA — The annual Canandaigua Art & Music Festival will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and July 17. The festival, now in its 33rd year in historic downtown Canandaigua, will include artists from...
When Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South Wedge. The comfort food on the menu pays homage to Texas and to Valerie's hometown, St. Louis. Beside the food, the Loyet's are making a name for themselves with events and partnerships across the community. But, as they will share this hour, it all hasn't been easy. The couple received a hate-filled homophobic letter last month. They posted it on social media, and in response, they were flooded with letters of comfort and support.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It's a sad day in Rochester as many are mourning the loss of a local LGBTQ+ pioneer, and historian. Evelyn Bailey passed away Wednesday morning leaving behind a legacy of change for the community. News10NBC talked to people who worked alongside Bailey who meant so much...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are infinite ways to celebrate Pride in Rochester, even if the city likes to run a tad behind standard schedule. This page provides you with a guide to local events that celebrate everything the LGBTQ+ community stands for, featuring the ROC Pride Festival on Cobbs Hill, free events, music and more.
Bruce Springsteen yesterday announced US tour dates that include shows in Albany and Buffalo next spring. Springsteen and the E Street Band will play in Albany on March 14th and Buffalo on March 23rd. Tickets go on sale this month and you have to register by Sunday with Ticketmaster to be verified to purchase tickets. No ticket prices have yet been announced.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Sixty-one area nonprofits and community organizations have been awarded a total of $296,730 for arts programming as a result of a new partnership between Rochester Area Community Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Each nonprofit or public organization received a one-time...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Genesee Valley Park was filled with colors of the rainbow as hundreds gathered for Rochester’s 50th annual Pride Picnic. People at the event tell News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey that festivals and parades are fun to be at, but there's a meaning behind them. For the events...
Looking for something to do and to keep the entire family entertained for FREE?!. Movies With A Downtown View is a good place to start because it’s free and if you get there early Foodlink will provide snacks to the first 200 hundred people!. This Friday July 15th the...
CANANDAIGUA — On at least one stop of the Ontario County Historical Society’s upcoming garden tour, visitors may be asked to consider the future while enjoying what they are seeing right before their eyes. The Woods, a developing community farm overlooking Canandaigua Lake, practices no-till gardening, meaning no...
Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., featuring music by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert is free to the public.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers of the Rochester Fringe Festival have announced the full lineup for the 11th annual event. There will be more than 500 shows at more than 30 venues in the city. Guests will enjoy everything from comedy, dance, kids’ fringe, and multidisciplinary shows, to music, spoken...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A festival that drives a healthy lifestyle and gives back to the community returns to Rochester next weekend. “Roc SweatFest" is in a way, exactly what it sounds like. Organizers say it's a call to action. To remove barriers keeping people from integrating exercise into their daily lives.
Another concert with an amazing lineup has just been announced. This summer you'll be able to watch Babyface, Jon B., Lyfe Jennings and others hit the stage in Rochester. The ROC Summer Soul Festival takes place Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Frontier Field. Since 1995, the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two years out from the pandemic, many industries are struggling to meet the rising demands for their services. For Rochester residents seeking mental health and other wellness resources, this scarcity has been especially difficult. To help combat that, the City of Rochester has launched a Total Health and Wellness Initiative. The […]
Rochester, N.Y. — Long-time residents of Rochester's Beechwood neighborhood remember it as peaceful, friendly, and safe. Now, some call it different, dangerous, and dirty. Ashleigh just moved to the northeast Rochester neighborhood two weeks ago. Since moving into her apartment, her anxiety has been through the roof. First, she...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo announced on Wednesday that the Masai giraffe calf born earlier this week is a male and is receiving veterinary care for a leg tendon issue and umbilical hernia. With the assistance of animal care staff, Zoo...
Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
The geeks will inherit the Earth. Three cities in Upstate New York have been named among the 100 geekiest cities in America on a new list marking “Embrace Your Geekness Day,” which is July 13. Lawn Love, a website that connects homeowners with mowing services and other lawn care providers, compared the 200 largest U.S. cities in a variety of metrics, such as number of fan events like Comic-Cons and Renaissance festivals, costume shops (for cosplayers), “geek meetup groups” (such as LARP, or Live Action Role-Playing), and the number of stores that sell comics, video games, trading cards and board games.
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, seeking to fill nearly 250 part and full-time positions across 21 stores throughout the Rochester area. Available positions include various level cooks, food service workers, pharmacy technicians, and select management opportunities. Training for all jobs will...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester has submitted proposed legislation for a public beach house and site improvements to support the public swimming beach and staff at Durand Eastman Beach on Lake Ontario. July 19, 2022_Proposed Legislation by News10NBC on. The city told News10NBC back in 2020...
