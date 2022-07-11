ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Corn Hill Arts Festival wraps up on Sunday

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Corn Hill Arts Festival wrapped up at five on Sunday, but it...

www.whec.com

Daily Messenger

Canandaigua readies for 3 days of art, music

CANANDAIGUA — The annual Canandaigua Art & Music Festival will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and July 17. The festival, now in its 33rd year in historic downtown Canandaigua, will include artists from...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wxxinews.org

Wendi and Valerie Loyet, owners of Crisp Rochester

When Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South Wedge. The comfort food on the menu pays homage to Texas and to Valerie's hometown, St. Louis. Beside the food, the Loyet's are making a name for themselves with events and partnerships across the community. But, as they will share this hour, it all hasn't been easy. The couple received a hate-filled homophobic letter last month. They posted it on social media, and in response, they were flooded with letters of comfort and support.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester loses local LGBTQ+ pioneer and historian Evelyn Bailey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It's a sad day in Rochester as many are mourning the loss of a local LGBTQ+ pioneer, and historian. Evelyn Bailey passed away Wednesday morning leaving behind a legacy of change for the community. News10NBC talked to people who worked alongside Bailey who meant so much...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community Foundation awards nearly $300,000 to 61 Arts Nonprofits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Sixty-one area nonprofits and community organizations have been awarded a total of $296,730 for arts programming as a result of a new partnership between Rochester Area Community Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Each nonprofit or public organization received a one-time...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

50TH Annual Roc Pride Picnic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Genesee Valley Park was filled with colors of the rainbow as hundreds gathered for Rochester’s 50th annual Pride Picnic. People at the event tell News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey that festivals and parades are fun to be at, but there's a meaning behind them. For the events...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Free, Free, Free! Movies With A Downtown View

Looking for something to do and to keep the entire family entertained for FREE?!. Movies With A Downtown View is a good place to start because it’s free and if you get there early Foodlink will provide snacks to the first 200 hundred people!. This Friday July 15th the...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Arts Festival
monroecounty.gov

Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, July 13 With Performance by Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., featuring music by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert is free to the public.
MONROE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lineup announced for 11th edition of Rochester Fringe Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers of the Rochester Fringe Festival have announced the full lineup for the 11th annual event. There will be more than 500 shows at more than 30 venues in the city. Guests will enjoy everything from comedy, dance, kids’ fringe, and multidisciplinary shows, to music, spoken...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

"ROC SweatFest" returns to Rochester to raise money for a good cause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A festival that drives a healthy lifestyle and gives back to the community returns to Rochester next weekend. “Roc SweatFest" is in a way, exactly what it sounds like. Organizers say it's a call to action. To remove barriers keeping people from integrating exercise into their daily lives.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester launches new Health and Wellness initiative

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two years out from the pandemic, many industries are struggling to meet the rising demands for their services. For Rochester residents seeking mental health and other wellness resources, this scarcity has been especially difficult. To help combat that, the City of Rochester has launched a Total Health and Wellness Initiative. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Giraffe calf receiving veterinary care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo announced on Wednesday that the Masai giraffe calf born earlier this week is a male and is receiving veterinary care for a leg tendon issue and umbilical hernia. With the assistance of animal care staff, Zoo...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Herbie J Pilato

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester rank among the geekiest cities in America

The geeks will inherit the Earth. Three cities in Upstate New York have been named among the 100 geekiest cities in America on a new list marking “Embrace Your Geekness Day,” which is July 13. Lawn Love, a website that connects homeowners with mowing services and other lawn care providers, compared the 200 largest U.S. cities in a variety of metrics, such as number of fan events like Comic-Cons and Renaissance festivals, costume shops (for cosplayers), “geek meetup groups” (such as LARP, or Live Action Role-Playing), and the number of stores that sell comics, video games, trading cards and board games.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wegmans hiring event for Rochester stores on Tuesday

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, seeking to fill nearly 250 part and full-time positions across 21 stores throughout the Rochester area. Available positions include various level cooks, food service workers, pharmacy technicians, and select management opportunities. Training for all jobs will...
ROCHESTER, NY

