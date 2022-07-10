Hot, humid Monday to kick off work week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Heat and humidity returns tomorrow. Highs topping out around 90. Stay cool!. There’s an air quality alert in effect Monday for most of Northeast Ohio. The advisory is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance will be tracking through later today and this evening. This will trigger some showers and storms. Our latest forecast has the better risk early this evening. High temperatures today around the 80 degree mark. It’ll be even a little cooler tomorrow. A wind off...
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in Northeast Ohio on Wednesday afternoon:. The warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No major power outages lingering from Wednesday evening’s severe storms in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties. Numerous trees were reported down in Massillon, with one of them falling on a house. No word on any major damage to the house.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is hot out there this afternoon!. Temperatures have soared well into the 80s today. It will be a warm night ahead, as you might expect. Temperatures will only fall into the 70s overnight. Widely scattered storms will move in after sunset. Some storms may produce...
EUCLID, Ohio — On Sunday, News 5 received calls from viewers asking about all the dead fish in the water and on the shore in Euclid at and around Sims Park. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told us this commonly happens in the summer when strong winds cause hypoxic, or oxygen-depleted, water to rise to the surface near the shore.
CLEVELAND — With temperatures expected to top 90 degrees throughout Northeast Ohio today, officials have activated an Air Quality Alert for Ground Level Ozone within multiple counties. This means you can expect “unhealthy” air conditions for sensitive groups of people. The Air Quality Alert will be in...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several counties in Northeast Ohio are under an air quality alert issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency. The NOACA said air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups due to ground level ozone. The counties listed below are under advisory through midnight Monday:. Ashtabula.
Cool off with a sweet treat! East Coast Custard is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor. Summer cheeses & more! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn. KP Thai Street Food. The flavors of Bangkok! KP Thai Street Food is located on Robinhood Drive in Willoughby. Playhouse...
Cleveland, Ohio, is located on the shoreline of Lake Eerie, making it the perfect city to find some of the best fish cuisines in the Great Lakes region. The seafood restaurants in Cleveland offer some of the best of my favorite dishes, like calamari or Maryland crab cake. And to...
Rocky River Reservation, one of the Cleveland Metroparks, has a great Nature Center, a waterfall and is home to ancient earthworks. It’s worth a visit when you’re in the greater Cleveland area!. Our family spends a lot of time in Cleveland and on Lake Erie! We’ve gone on...
A former industrial city, Cleaveland in Ohio is known for its sense of fun, cheap beer and now very hipster-friendly industrial chic vibe. Many of the former working mills, factories and warehouses are still dotted all over the city but now you’ll find many of them turned into microbreweries, stylish eateries and art galleries. Throw in interesting walkable neighborhoods, pleasant bike trails which follow along waterways, friendly locals, great markets, cozy corner taverns and some great attractions like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum of Art and you’ve got yourself a very unique city destination! If you’re looking for somewhere extra special to stay, from cozy historic boutiques to hip and trendy high rises, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Cleveland, Ohio…
BATH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old man from Peninsula in Summit County was killed not far from his home in Bath Township Wednesday afternoon. His motorcycle hit a passenger car head-on. The state patrol says Martin Upp was dead at the scene on Route 18.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine living next door to a big, smelly pile of rubble. That is the reality for Edward Kinder. “Awful smell, it smells like somebody died out back,” said Kinder. Kinder lives on Denver street in Lorain. He says a fire destroyed the house. “If we...
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Lake County Treasurer’s Office is helping homeowners behind on their property taxes stay in their homes. Lake County Treasurer Mike Zuren said so far, they’ve help about 50 homeowners who are delinquent on their property taxes with grants through the state’s Save The Dream Program.
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Local foodies – especially those who love seafood – might want to know about a new eatery that will be opening soon in Westlake. The former Friendly’s Family Restaurant & Ice Cream location, 25600 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, was among 14 Ohio restaurants the national restaurant chain closed in November 2014.The building is being converted to Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar & Tavern. A firm opening date has not been announced, but a sign on the restaurant lists it as “opening soonish.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - District officials canceled summer class on Thursday because a Parma resident allegedly threatened violence against the city’s schools. The Parma City School District made the decision late Wednesday night to cancel Thursday’s summer school classes. According to the district, Parma police are investigating the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Hot Dog! Get your hot dog here!”. Whether you call them frankfurters, franks, wieners, weenies, Coneys, red hots or hot dogs, one thing is for certain: July – also known as National Hot Dog Month – is a time to celebrate one of our country’s most iconic foods.
