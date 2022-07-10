ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Hot, humid Monday to kick off work week

By Alexis Walters
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW) – Heat and humidity returns tomorrow. Highs topping out around 90. Stay cool!. There’s an air quality alert in effect Monday for most of Northeast Ohio. The advisory is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...

fox8.com

whbc.com

Severe Storm Impact: Some Trees Down, Power Lost

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No major power outages lingering from Wednesday evening’s severe storms in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties. Numerous trees were reported down in Massillon, with one of them falling on a house. No word on any major damage to the house.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland, OH
Portage, OH
Medina, OH
Lorain, OH
Ashtabula, OH
cleveland19.com

Air quality alert in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several counties in Northeast Ohio are under an air quality alert issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency. The NOACA said air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups due to ground level ozone. The counties listed below are under advisory through midnight Monday:. Ashtabula.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: July 14, 2022

Cool off with a sweet treat! East Coast Custard is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor. Summer cheeses & more! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn. KP Thai Street Food. The flavors of Bangkok! KP Thai Street Food is located on Robinhood Drive in Willoughby. Playhouse...
MENTOR, OH
#Heavy Rain#Humid
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio, is located on the shoreline of Lake Eerie, making it the perfect city to find some of the best fish cuisines in the Great Lakes region. The seafood restaurants in Cleveland offer some of the best of my favorite dishes, like calamari or Maryland crab cake. And to...
CLEVELAND, OH
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Cleveland 2022

A former industrial city, Cleaveland in Ohio is known for its sense of fun, cheap beer and now very hipster-friendly industrial chic vibe. Many of the former working mills, factories and warehouses are still dotted all over the city but now you’ll find many of them turned into microbreweries, stylish eateries and art galleries. Throw in interesting walkable neighborhoods, pleasant bike trails which follow along waterways, friendly locals, great markets, cozy corner taverns and some great attractions like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum of Art and you’ve got yourself a very unique city destination! If you’re looking for somewhere extra special to stay, from cozy historic boutiques to hip and trendy high rises, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Cleveland, Ohio…
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
whbc.com

Summit Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

BATH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old man from Peninsula in Summit County was killed not far from his home in Bath Township Wednesday afternoon. His motorcycle hit a passenger car head-on. The state patrol says Martin Upp was dead at the scene on Route 18.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Summertime Keto Snacks

Summer cheeses & more! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain resident upset over huge rubble pile next to his home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine living next door to a big, smelly pile of rubble. That is the reality for Edward Kinder. “Awful smell, it smells like somebody died out back,” said Kinder. Kinder lives on Denver street in Lorain. He says a fire destroyed the house. “If we...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar & Tavern preparing to open in Westlake: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Local foodies – especially those who love seafood – might want to know about a new eatery that will be opening soon in Westlake. The former Friendly’s Family Restaurant & Ice Cream location, 25600 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, was among 14 Ohio restaurants the national restaurant chain closed in November 2014.The building is being converted to Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar & Tavern. A firm opening date has not been announced, but a sign on the restaurant lists it as “opening soonish.”
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Violent threat prompts Parma City Schools to cancel Thursday’s summer session

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - District officials canceled summer class on Thursday because a Parma resident allegedly threatened violence against the city’s schools. The Parma City School District made the decision late Wednesday night to cancel Thursday’s summer school classes. According to the district, Parma police are investigating the...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Style For You & Your Home

Style for you and your home! Bird’s Nest Boutique & Decor is located on Fulton Drive in Canton.
CANTON, OH

