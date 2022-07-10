Bitcoin Is More Likely to Hit $10,000 Than $30,000, Survey Finds

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The brisk rebound fashion is experiencing has had exceptional ripple effects on textile makers, which are amassing orders and trying to cope with the overloaded supply chain to ensure deliveries. But prospects may not be as rosy, with analysts predicting inflation could trigger a recession as early as next fall.
During the three-day textile trade show Milano Unica — which closed Thursday drawing 4,052 visitors, up 31 percent compared to the same edition last year — executives were bullish about the present but still cautious, noting that brands and retailers are overstocking fabrics...
