Bitcoin Is More Likely to Hit $10,000 Than $30,000, Survey Finds

By Emily Nicolle
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin bulls beware: Wall Street expects the cryptocurrency’s crash to get a whole lot worse. The token...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Ghosting Is the New Go-To in Crypto

Welcome to Bloomberg Crypto, our twice-weekly look at Bitcoin, blockchain and more. If someone forwarded this to you, sign up here. In today’s edition, Emily Nicolle goes ghost-hunting in crypto:. If you’ve dated since the early 2000s, you’re probably familiar with the term “ghosting.” It describes when a date...
CURRENCIES
Bloomberg

Fed’s Mester Says CPI Data Gives No Reason For Smaller July Hike

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said a hot inflation report for June suggested officials should raise rates by at least 75 basis points later this month, but she declined to spell out if she would favor going even bigger. “Certainty the inflation report suggests that there’s no...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bloomberg

European Stocks Steady With Earnings, Growth Concerns in Focus

European stocks were steady ahead of a key earnings season and amid concerns about new lockdowns in China, which could further weigh on global growth. The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed by 2:37 p.m. in London. Bank stocks underperformed as Spanish lenders slumped after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country will impose a new tax on “big financial institutions.” Retail and financial services stocks outperformed.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Market for Stakes in Private Start-Ups (Audio)

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Chris Bryant discusses the rise of the market for publicly traded stakes in private companies. He tells hosts Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie that whilst the IPO and SPAC routes are closed off, some employees who have equity in private start-ups are looking to this growing route to cash out.
STOCKS
#Web3 Investment
Bloomberg

Euro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two Decades

The euro has suffered a swift and brutal slump this year, and now it’s crossed a major threshold for the first time in more than two decades: parity with the dollar. The 12% decline is the result of multiple pressures, from the war in Ukraine to an energy crisis and the growing risk that Russia cuts off gas exports and pushes the euro area into recession. Add in central banks moving at vastly different speeds and an in-demand dollar, and some analysts say parity may not be the end point, but merely a stepping stone to further weakness.
CURRENCIES
Bloomberg

Trade Tsar: Debate Over Peak Inflation Continues (Audio)

Bloomberg's Trade Tsar Brendan Murray says the latest CPI figures have reignited the debate over peak inflation in the United States, and that data released over the next two weeks will feed into deliberations at the Federal Reserve over the size of the next rate hike. He told Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie that the Fed's Beige Book survey is more forward-looking than the inflation numbers, as it includes companies' perception of consumer demand.
BUSINESS
WWD

Business Is Booming But Prospects May Be Less Rosy, Say Textile Makers

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The brisk rebound fashion is experiencing has had exceptional ripple effects on textile makers, which are amassing orders and trying to cope with the overloaded supply chain to ensure deliveries. But prospects may not be as rosy, with analysts predicting inflation could trigger a recession as early as next fall. During the three-day textile trade show Milano Unica — which closed Thursday drawing 4,052 visitors, up 31 percent compared to the same edition last year — executives were bullish about the present but still cautious, noting that brands and retailers are overstocking fabrics...
RETAIL
Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley Misuse of Personal Devices Costs $200 Million

Morgan Stanley said it expects to pay a $200 million fine related to a broad US investigation into the use of unapproved personal devices. That amount is based on discussions the firm has had with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, who have been probing the matter across Wall Street.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley Strategists See European Profit Cuts Accelerating

Analysts will speed up earnings outlook cuts of European companies amid a flurry of headwinds and regardless of how strong the second-quarter results will be, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. “Unfortunately, the positive message from second-quarter results is largely irrelevant, given it is backward looking,” strategists led by Ross MacDonald...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Bloomberg

Bonds Slump as Inflation Surge Fuels Bets on 100-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike

US Treasury yields jumped led by short-dated tenors as another hotter-than-expected inflation report kindled bets that the Federal Reserve could raise rates by a full percentage point this month. Two-year note yields, already higher than 10-year yields on the view that Fed rate hikes could tank the economy, pulled further...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Bill Ackman’s SPAC is Dead. Long Live the SPARC?

Bill Ackman’s decision to return $4 billion to investors rather than pursue a suboptimal SPAC deal shows admirable restraint. But it’s unlikely to mollify the punters who piled into his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (known to most as PSTH). Not only did he fail to pull off an attractive merger but amateur investors got burned speculating in PSTH securities hoping he would. Ackman’s offering them a consolation prize: it’s just not clear yet how viable and valuable that gift is.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley Revenue, Investment Bank Miss Estimates

Morgan Stanley reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday, with top line revenue and wealth-management revenue missing average estimates. Bloomberg's Sonali Basak has the numbers on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Bloomberg

Stock Losses Deepen as Anxiety Builds Before CPI: Markets Wrap

Stocks pushed lower ahead of a key inflation report, with the Treasury curve inversion deepening to levels last seen in 2007 amid fears that rate hikes will sink the economy into a recession. The S&P 500 traded near session lows as megacap tech sold off again and energy shares joined...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Fresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate Path

Inflation continued to heat up in June, hitting a fresh pandemic peak that keeps the Federal Reserve geared for another big interest-rate hike later this month, economists project. The consumer price index probably increased 8.8% from a year earlier, marking the largest jump since 1981, according to the median forecast...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Rents in US Rise at Fastest Pace Since 1986, Buoying Inflation

Rents rose in the US last month at the fastest pace since 1986, helping to propel overall inflation to a fresh four-decade high. An index measuring rent of a primary residence was 0.8% higher in June than the month before, an acceleration from the 0.6% increase recorded in May, according to the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices published Wednesday. In the 12 months through June, rents were up 5.8%.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

The Cost of Taming Inflation Will Be Exorbitant

At the start of the year, the issue affecting markets the most was the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to acknowledge the problem of faster inflation. That changed recently when Chair Jerome Powell accepted the need to make fighting inflation priority number one. Although the markets breathed a sigh of relief, what wasn’t acknowledged was the cost of this policy.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Hurtling Toward Double Digits — What Happens Now?

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. There’s no escaping inflation. I woke up this morning in a hotel in Mexico City, and watched the sun rise above the vast cityscape and the mountains beyond. But that was only for a few seconds before I turned on my Bloomberg, and discovered that US consumer price inflation over the last 12 months had topped 9%. I talked about it in real time on Twitter Spaces with my colleague Jonathan Levin and Kathryn Rooney Vera in a conversation you can find here.
ECONOMY

