Pasco, Washington is one of the Tri-Cities. This group also includes Kennewick, Richland. It is also known for having more than 300 days of sunshine per year. This makes it an ideal place to enjoy outdoor activities. Pasco is a popular destination for youth baseball and youth travel soccer teams. It boasts 20 soccer fields and seven baseball fields. There are also eight softball fields.

PASCO, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO